UW prof helps cultivate healthy minds during pandemic through YouTube meditations

In his meditations during the pandemic, Davidson has often talked about how the term “social distancing,” created by public health officials, is an unfortunate choice of words.

“We’re really being asked to physically distance, but we can remain socially connected,” he said during an interview. “I think that the possibility and the opportunity for social connection is more important now than it ever has been before.”

He often highlights a capacity psychologists and neuroscientists call meta-awareness, which is the ability to know what our minds are actually doing.

Davidson said that this is a consciousness that can be harnessed, cultivated and trained. He said scientific findings indicate that a large percentage of the time, people report that they’re not paying attention to what they’re doing.

An example he gave during a recent video meditation was the distraction that might happen while reading a book. A person may read a page, even a second page, and then realize they haven’t really read it. Their mind is somewhere else.

“This has obvious deleterious effects,” he said. “If we can learn to be present more fully, learn to appreciate what it is we have in front of us, so to speak, the world would really be a very different place.”