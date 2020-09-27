 Skip to main content
Stylists and barbers to the rescue: Covid hair includes mullets, chop-jobs and grown-out dyes
HAIR STYLING | RESCUES AMID THE PANDEMIC

As a balding man, Nathan Eisner is particular about having his hair cut, and cut often.

“He doesn’t want to have that comb-over thing,” said his wife, Samara Eisner.

“He knows eventually he will just shave it all off, once the big halo in the back goes,” she said. The couple has long discussed when he’d do away with his remaining hair, so six weeks into the couple’s COVID-19 quarantine, they thought the time was right. After all, few people would see him.

So one Friday night, Samara Eisner prepared their son, 11, and daughter, 12. She told them she’d be cutting dad’s hair “super short” the next morning and that it may look really different. She told them it would be emotional for their father and asked them to be supportive.

Eisner, who used to cut her husband’s hair in college, said her son “completely lost it and started sobbing” after the cut. “He was so worried about dad.”

So, when Nathan Eisner’s stylist, Kristin Knechtges, owner of Kismet Aveda Salon, 846 E. Washington Ave., opened back up May 26, after being closed nine weeks due to coronavirus restrictions, Eisner was among the first to book an appointment.

“When he came in, his hair looked like it had been shaved all over, like a military haircut,” Knechtges said.

Local salons and barber shops have been correcting “COVID cuts” since many of them reopened over the last three months and customers emerged from quarantine with DIY hair: mullets, grown-out dye jobs, uneven lengths. Sometimes it’s their own handiwork, other times the cut or color was done by a friend or relative.

In the case of Nathan Eisner, Knechtges said it just has to grow out, but she was able to help with “baby steps” and little cuts to let it grow in certain areas. “Building it back up,” she said.

Knechtges said she’s had a couple of clients who decided to bleach their hair and color it purple. Then, when the lockdown eased up, they wanted to return to their normal hair color. “You know, where they have to go back to work and can no longer have fun-colored hair.”

She’s also had some people try to give themselves a trendy “undercut,” in which someone with medium-length hair decides to shave part of it off for a more edgy look. Knechtges said often people will do it on the sides of their head, so when the hair is pulled up, it’s shaved.

Some of those have gone wrong and the person came in to get a short haircut all the way around, she said.

Randy Pfeifer, whose family has owned Wayne’s Barber Shop, 420 S. Park Street, for 38 years, said he’s seen a few mullets and chop-jobs come in since he reopened May 26 after being closed almost 11 weeks.

He told the story of one customer, a retired postal worker, who’d rarely left his house since mid-March. The guy’s hair was down past his collar, and his beard was long. “He chopped it around his ears a couple of times, but that was about it. Yeah, he was happy to get it off.”

Pfeifer said he’s seen a lot of grateful people, but hasn’t been overly busy. “People are still kind of staying in,” he said.

Business has increased with some college students back on campus, but Pfeifer said it’s about half of what it used to be, and he expects it to remain that way until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In a reopening planning guide for hair salons and barber shops updated in June, Public Health Madison and Dane County noted that salons are already familiar with many safety and hygiene protocols contained in state administrative codes. Still, the health department detailed many best practices to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Pfeifer has two chairs in his shop, but they’re spaced far enough apart that he can have two customers at once.

People are calling ahead, so having too many customers in the shop isn’t generally a problem, Pfeifer said. “At least (business) is starting to come back. “We’re going to be that way probably till next year. Who knows how long this is going to go on?”

