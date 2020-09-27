Stylists and barbers to the rescue: Covid hair includes mullets, chop-jobs and grown-out dyes

Local salons and barber shops have been correcting “COVID cuts” since many of them reopened over the last three months and customers emerged from quarantine with DIY hair: mullets, grown-out dye jobs, uneven lengths. Sometimes it’s their own handiwork, other times the cut or color was done by a friend or relative.

In the case of Nathan Eisner, Knechtges said it just has to grow out, but she was able to help with “baby steps” and little cuts to let it grow in certain areas. “Building it back up,” she said.

Knechtges said she’s had a couple of clients who decided to bleach their hair and color it purple. Then, when the lockdown eased up, they wanted to return to their normal hair color. “You know, where they have to go back to work and can no longer have fun-colored hair.”

She’s also had some people try to give themselves a trendy “undercut,” in which someone with medium-length hair decides to shave part of it off for a more edgy look. Knechtges said often people will do it on the sides of their head, so when the hair is pulled up, it’s shaved.

Some of those have gone wrong and the person came in to get a short haircut all the way around, she said.