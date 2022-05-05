 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
TAILS ON THE ROAD

Hitting the road with your pandemic pooch

  • 0
Three dog day - walk in 2020

Megan Nicholson coordinates a walk with two of her dogs  Maverick, an American boxer, left, and Liam, a whippet, right  plus Millie in the middle, a neighbor's boxer-hound mix, during an afternoon outing in 2020.

Planning to pack the kibbles and water dish for summer vacation?

Or have you sworn never to take your pet on a road trip again? 

We’re looking for stories from readers about pet travel — whether it’s a good idea or a bad one, plus any wisdom you wish to share. If you have a funny story about traveling with your dog, cat, gerbil or parakeet, even better!

Email your pet travel story to features@madison.com by May 15, and we might feature it in a story before summer vacation season kicks off. Please include your full name and city for publication, plus your email address and phone number in case we need to contact you. And attach a photo of your furry (or feathered) friend if you like.

0 Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: American office workers are looking for new positions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics