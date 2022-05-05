Hitting the road with your pandemic pooch

Planning to pack the kibbles and water dish for summer vacation?

Or have you sworn never to take your pet on a road trip again?

We’re looking for stories from readers about pet travel — whether it’s a good idea or a bad one, plus any wisdom you wish to share. If you have a funny story about traveling with your dog, cat, gerbil or parakeet, even better!

Email your pet travel story to features@madison.com by May 15, and we might feature it in a story before summer vacation season kicks off. Please include your full name and city for publication, plus your email address and phone number in case we need to contact you. And attach a photo of your furry (or feathered) friend if you like.

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.