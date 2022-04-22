 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have pets — will travel?

Three dog day - walk in 2020

Megan Nicholson coordinates a walk with two of her dogs  Maverick, an American boxer, left, and Liam, a whippet, right  plus Millie in the middle, a neighbor's boxer-hound mix, during an afternoon outing in 2020.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Thanks to a surge in pet ownership during COVID-19, the world is now filled with pandemic puppies and quarantine kitties.

But with summer coming — and with it, vacation travel — do you plan to leave Fido and Fluffy at home?

We’re looking for stories from readers about pet travel — whether it’s a good idea or a bad one, plus tips and travel wisdom you’ve gained from your experiences as a pet owner.

Email your pet travel tale to features@madison.com by May 15, and we might feature it in a story before summer vacation season kicks off. Please include your full name and city for publication, plus your email address and phone number in case we need to contact you. And attach a photo of your furry traveler if you like.

