Winter break is perfect time for crafting

Sled snacks

Scurrying from school event to tree lighting to ice skating to family feast is guaranteed to keep kids full of holiday cheer and constantly on the look-out for food. This craft combines a few healthy snacks with enough chocolate to keep the whole car happy.

To build our healthy snack sled, start with two candy canes -- these are your sled's blades. Put hot glue on the inside of the candy canes and place a fig bar or package of peanut butter crackers on top. Once set, glue a box or two of raisins on top of the fig bar or crackers - this will be Santa's seat. Next, glue a chocolate Santa in front of the raisins so it looks like he's driving the sled. Lastly, glue the remaining chocolates to the back of the bar or crackers, behind the raisins, for the gifts. Be sure, when gluing the chocolate, that you're only putting glue on the candy's foil, not the candy itself.