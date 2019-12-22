Winter break is perfect time for crafting

Winter holidays and crafting go together like milk and cookies; snowball fights and hot chocolate; footie pajamas and a good book.
Here are a handful of winter craft ideas to keep the kids occupied when they're not sledding, buzzing with sugary treats or playing with all those new toys.
Glitter calm-down jars
These are ridiculously easy and kids love each step. Make them with holiday colors and this is a great craft for big groups, which might ultimately lead to a minute of calm amidst the holiday craziness.
Supplies:
- Glitter glue -- 97 cents to $3.99 at Walmart, depending on size and brand
- Small glitter granules -- 97 cents at Walmart for a small container
- Larger glitter granules -- $3.54 for a 6-pack of a variety of colors at Walmart
- Jars with lids
- Food coloring
- Warm water
First fill the jar about a third of the way with warm water and squeeze in glitter glue. I judged the amount of glue sufficient when the kids got tired of squeezing, which was about 2 tablespoons.
Then add a few drops of food coloring -- not too much or the liquid will get too dark. I suggest using the same color glitter glue and food coloring.
Next add glitter and fill the jar almost to the top with water.
Tightly screw on the cap and have the children give the jars a good shake. Watch the glitter swirl around the jar, settle and do it again!
I felt these glitter jars looked prettiest made in glass Mason jars, however, plastic bottles certainly will work, too.
Icing Christmas trees
These Christmas trees made with ice cream cones and decorated with green icing and candies are a fun and simpler alternative to the sometimes structurally questionable and always stressful gingerbread houses.
Supplies:
- Sugar ice cream cones -- $2.33 at Walmart
- Green icing -- $1.50 at the grocery store
- Keebler fudge-striped cookies -- $3.56 at Walmart
- Assorted candies, such as Red Hots, sprinkles, M&Ms, gumdrops and Sweet Tarts
The key to these iced Christmas trees is to have the icing the right consistency to easily coat the cones. I found microwaving the container of icing for 30 seconds was perfect.
Once heated, give it a good stir to incorporate the icing on the bottom and have the kids gently dip in the ice cream cones, point first. Let the cones drip dry for a few seconds. Then place the cone, point side up on the fudge-striped cookie to create the tree and its tree skirt. Once the tree is standing, decorate it with candies, such as Red Hots and M&Ms for lights, a gumdrop for the star (although my daughter opted for a gummy bear) and you're finished.
A couple additional options include hiding a wrapped chocolate Santa inside the tree cone if you're giving as a gift, or pre-baking the cones with chocolate cake batter for a more decadent treat.
Sled snacks
Scurrying from school event to tree lighting to ice skating to family feast is guaranteed to keep kids full of holiday cheer and constantly on the look-out for food. This craft combines a few healthy snacks with enough chocolate to keep the whole car happy.
Supplies:
- Candy canes -- $1.25 for a box at the grocery
- Fig bars -- $3.49 for a box of 6 at the grocery
- Peanut butter crackers -- $1.99 for a box at the grocery
- Boxes of raisin mini snacks - $2.79 for a bag at the grocery
- Assorted holiday candy, including chocolate Santas - about $5 at the grocery
- Hot glue gun and glue sticks
To build our healthy snack sled, start with two candy canes -- these are your sled's blades. Put hot glue on the inside of the candy canes and place a fig bar or package of peanut butter crackers on top. Once set, glue a box or two of raisins on top of the fig bar or crackers - this will be Santa's seat. Next, glue a chocolate Santa in front of the raisins so it looks like he's driving the sled. Lastly, glue the remaining chocolates to the back of the bar or crackers, behind the raisins, for the gifts. Be sure, when gluing the chocolate, that you're only putting glue on the candy's foil, not the candy itself.
Make these ahead of time to surprise your children on the long haul between grandparents on Christmas Day or to give away to others stopping by your house on the whirlwind that is the holiday season.
Rice gnomes
Gnomes seem all the rage in crafting this year (but really, haven't they always been?) This one will make a wonderfully grumpy addition to your holiday decor.
Supplies:
- Uncooked rice -- $2.49 for a box at the grocery
- Gray ankle socks
- Hot glue gun and glue sticks
- Rubber band -- $2.49 for a box at the grocery
- Furry material for the beard -- $3.49 for a piece at Hobby Lobby
- Felt for the hat -- 33 cents for an 8 by 10 inch piece at Hobby Lobby
- Wooden balls for the nose -- $1.99 for a pack of 6, 3/4 inch balls at Hobby Lobby
Start your gnome by first filling a sock with rice. I chose a grey woman's ankle sock that had long lost its pair. This took about 3 cups of rice. You also can use batting or stuffing, but rice allows the finished gnome to sit unassisted. Close the sock with the rubber band and fold over the remaining edge.
Next, depending on how big of a sock you're using, measure how much fake fur you need for the beard. I used a 3 by 9 inch section of fake fur, which wrapped nicely around the sock. Apply hot glue to one length of the fur and stick it to the sock so the opposite end hangs low enough to cover the sock completely.
The next step is to make the hat. Take the rectangle of felt and put a dab of hot glue in a corner, folding the material together to make a point. Then begin to roll the felt into a cone. Seal the seam with hot glue and trim the open end so the material is even. Place on the sock, above the beard, to determine if the hat is the right size or too big.
If big, trim the hat's bottom using a scissors, until it sits where you like it. These gnomes are not designed to have eyes, so the hat and beard should practically touch. Apply hot glue to the inside rim of the hat and place it on the sock so it nearly meets the beard.
Lastly, hot glue the wooden ball between the beard and hat for the nose. From here the gnome's hat can be embellished with addition felt, bells or other festive decorations. You also can make your gnome a friend for a fun gnome village. Don't forget that different sized socks will result in different sized gnomes.