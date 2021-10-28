Watch now: We assembled a team of experts to test out the new Wonderground. Here's what they said.

In early October, the Madison Children’s Museum opened its latest attraction — an outdoor playground known as the Wonderground.
Designed to be played on and climbed over in sunshine or in snow, the 10,000-square-foot Wonderground was constructed using local and upcycled materials on a former parking lot behind the museum at 100 N. Hamilton St.
But just how does the Wonderground compare with other playgrounds? Which features work well? Which features don’t? Is it “cool”?
We wanted to know more. So the Wisconsin State Journal decided to ask the experts: kids.
State Journal state politics editor Matt DeFour recruited his sons Will, 12, and Daniel, 8, plus a group of their school friends to be our testers. The junior reporters gathered at the Wonderground on a recent Friday afternoon to scale its ropes and timbers, race inside its Paul Bunyan-size barrel, navigate its secret passages and tall bridges — and then share their impressions of it all.
Here’s what they said:
The Giant Bucket
When I first walked out, probably the first thing I saw was the Giant Bucket. It was literally a giant bucket. So, I went over, and when I walked in, it was like nothing I had ever experienced. In fact, I had never really experienced anything like the Wonderground. It’s fun, it’s whimsical, and there’s an amazing nature component too. It has a lot of wood, which not a lot of playgrounds have, a few plants and a million different structures. There’s the Bucket, the bag swings, the beehive, the climbing wall and so much more!
— Brynn Hinterthuer, 12, O’Keeffe Middle School
‘Awesome’
The Wonderground is awesome because there are two separate levels of the playground. The top level has a treehouse and a rope ladder to get to the bottom level. There is a winding staircase to get to the top level, or you can choose to climb the jumbled stick ladder instead. There are two hammock chairs that you can swing in. On the far wall of the playground there are logs attached to the wall that you can walk across, jumping from one log to another. I think that the Wonderground Playground is really cool.
— Paul Miller, 10, Lowell Elementary
‘Freedom’
I enjoyed this play structure because of the freedom it gave me to play in the way I wanted to play and also the amount of climbing equipment that the structure has. I would recommend this for people under 10 because the bottom part of the structure is pretty small and might be harder for taller kids to fit in it. On a scale from 1 to 10, I would rate this about a 7 because it is really fun and lets kids figure out what they want to do and does not restrict them to only playing a certain game.
I also enjoyed the hanging swings and obstacle course that was more off to the side. One of my favorite things about the play structure was the giant bucket that had holes in the sides and cork circles that had different things on the back of them and a math equation on the back showing how many different things, such as kids and gallons of water, can fit in the bucket. The house that is in the back of the area is cool, too.
Finally, above on the balcony, there is a cool piece made of 3,700 plastic bottles, which looks really cool, especially when the sun is shining through it. I also learned that those 3,700 bottles represent the amount of plastic bottles used in Dane County in just 20 minutes.
— Lincoln Miller, 12, O’Keeffe Middle School
Cool indeed
The Wonderground playground is maybe one of the coolest playgrounds I have ever been on. I love the uniqueness of all the structures and the kind of whimsical assortments of items around them. I love how when you think you’ve seen pretty much everything, you look around a corner and say, “Hey, look! More cool stuff to play with!”
The Wonderground is very interactive and exciting, and I think the name Wonderground suits it quite well, as it is very wonderful (and makes you wonder how anything could be better!). I would definitely recommend playing here.
My favorite part of the playground was probably the log cabin. It is very cool that it is an actual log cabin from Wisconsin from a really long time ago, and it makes the whole play area special and authentic. The log cabin is also very interactive and almost makes you feel like you were back in the 1800s. I like the mix of recognizable things like pans and dresses, and the different things like the bellows and yoke.
I don’t think I would change anything about the Wonderground except maybe a bigger slide from the treehouse to the ground would be nice (it’s kind of hard to go down the smaller one for my size or bigger). Overall, I think the Wonderground is an awesome experience and is super fun to play on. It is a great playground for all ages and it was really fun to visit it. Again, I would definitely play here if you get the chance.
— Maggie Hinterthuer, 10, Lowell Elementary School
‘Amazing’
I loved the way the cabin had all the things that you would find in a house when that kind of cabin was popular before there was electricity. I also thought it was intriguing how the structure was made from all wood and rope. It sort of looked like a tree that would be a fort for the lost boys from Neverland! I love all-natural materials.
I really think that this is a great addition to the children’s museum. I personally think that this place was an amazing experience and I’m really excited to come back here.
— Will DeFour, 12, O’Keeffe Middle School
5 Best Facts ...
... about the Wonderground: 1. There are a lot of ropes that are great to climb. 2. Everything is made out of recycled things. 3. It is super fun to play games on the playground. 4. There is a bathtub and a sink. 5. There is a huge stump.
— Ivy Ruzicka-Grether, 8, Lowell Elementary School
I’ll be back
I explored the new exhibit at the Children’s Museum. There is a cabin and it reminded me of Laura Ingalls Wilder. I think the kids will like the cabin and I think they will play house in it. There is also a super cool swing made of fabric. It felt very relaxing to be in it. I think they will love the swing because kids like all swings!
There is also a climbing net and a wood climbing wall made of branches. Under the stairs there is a small door and it reminded me of Harry Potter. I really liked to go through it. I am looking forward to going there again and I am probably going to play in the cabin again. It was awesome!
— Margaret Krueger-Hayes, 8, Lowell Elementary School
Overall? Fun
I spent 45 minutes at the new Wonderground play exhibit at the Madison Children’s Museum last weekend after they closed. My favorite thing to do was play groundies with my friends on the main wooden climbing structure. The many entrances, and how tall it was, made it challenging. The old settler-style cottage was pretty cool, too. It had a bed with a quilt and pillow, a fireplace with a heater, and a cabinet full of bonnets and aprons. I set up a safety bunker with a friend under the entrance stairs to hide during a game, but that only lasted a little while before it was found.
Another thing I liked was the fabric basket swings and also, the treehouse on top of the previously mentioned structure. Overall, I think the Wonderground is fun, with new and creative things for a very wide age range, and it will be very successful.
— Olivia Krueger-Hayes, 12, O’Keeffe Middle School
All good
My favorite part of the playground was probably the house. It had good detail and a fluffy bed. The tree hut was also pretty good and I liked how the playground had so many areas and ways to get on to the structure. The rope and wood wall were good, and that branch of the web that had a rope was amazing.
It was cool how in the bucket you could run up the walls and there were so many good games for the play structure. The balance beam where you could jump to those hammock seats was really cool. On a scale of 1 to 10 where 10 is the best and 1 is the worst, it is … drum roll please … 9. I mean, it was over expectations. I thought it was going to be like 6 or 7, but it surprised me so much.
But it could have been improved. Like what if (the spider web) had the log rope on it attached to the playground? And what if it went at a slant? But still, it was great and I’m happy it was in my life.
— Daniel DeFour, 8, Lowell Elementary School