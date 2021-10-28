Watch now: We assembled a team of experts to test out the new Wonderground. Here's what they said.

— Brynn Hinterthuer, 12, O’Keeffe Middle School

‘Awesome’

The Wonderground is awesome because there are two separate levels of the playground. The top level has a treehouse and a rope ladder to get to the bottom level. There is a winding staircase to get to the top level, or you can choose to climb the jumbled stick ladder instead. There are two hammock chairs that you can swing in. On the far wall of the playground there are logs attached to the wall that you can walk across, jumping from one log to another. I think that the Wonderground Playground is really cool.

— Paul Miller, 10, Lowell Elementary

‘Freedom’

I enjoyed this play structure because of the freedom it gave me to play in the way I wanted to play and also the amount of climbing equipment that the structure has. I would recommend this for people under 10 because the bottom part of the structure is pretty small and might be harder for taller kids to fit in it. On a scale from 1 to 10, I would rate this about a 7 because it is really fun and lets kids figure out what they want to do and does not restrict them to only playing a certain game.