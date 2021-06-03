Watch now: Madison Children's Museum reopens to members — and the general public soon

Paige Kraft also was one of the first arrivals along with her daughter Miles, 3, and son James, age 1½.

“It’s so exciting to see people,” she said. “We’re looking for things to do in the summer.”

Once visitors enter at their designated time, there’s no time limit for their stay, but for capacity purposes museum staff estimated 2.5 hours per group in the 30,000-square-foot exhibit space. Total museum capacity this week will be limited to 600 people per day. Next week that will rise to 750 per day.

Before the pandemic, as many as 1,000 people would visit per day for a total of 200,000 visitors per year, Gilpin said.

Capacity limits and open hours are expected to increase slowly over the summer.

The museum’s Sparkler Café remains closed for now, but visitors can bring their own snacks and lunches to eat outside or in designated areas.

As she greeted early arrivals, Gilpin said she was excited to see “regulars” as well as families with children now ages 1 and 2 who missed a year of the museum’s experiences during the pandemic.

“We know they’ve missed all these enrichment opportunities,” she said.