“Be nice” and “say thank you” are a parent’s mantra, often said reflexively without much thought about whether the child understands. But actually teaching children what it means to be kind and to show gratitude is increasingly being done in a dedicated, meaningful way through area schools, businesses and organizations around Dane County.
The results may be more tangible then we think, such as thankful notes posted on store windows, buddy benches at schools, kindness rocks hidden around the community.
People tell children “’you should be nice, you should be kind,’ but they don’t really explain what that looks like I real life,” said Pat Zietlow Miller, the Sun Prairie author who wrote the book “Be Kind,” published in 2018. Miller, who spends some time in schools discussing her books, says she’s seen schools take a more direct approach at teaching children what kindness means.
When adults show examples, like helping children make kindness rocks and hiding them around the community or sharing kind thoughts on Post-its when students reach certain goals, or picking up trash along a street, the “the light bulb goes on,” she said.
In Miller’s book “Be Kind,” the story ends with the idea that although a single act of kindness may seem small, combined with others it can have a great affect. It’s an idea Miller tries to communicate to students.
“One little act by itself is small, but combined with someone else’s act can make a big difference,” she said.
“I think that trying to be kind and make a positive difference in your own life is all you can do,” Miller said. “Almost every school that I go into speak has kindness signs everywhere.”
Small acts, big results
Joe Foye, a junior at UW-Madison, agrees that small acts of kindness can lead to something big. He’s co-president of the student organization Badger Acts of Kindness, a group of about 30 students who gather a couple times a month to complete small kindness projects.
“We are an organization founded on the idea that small acts of kindness can do a lot to brighten people’s day and make the campus and the world a better and more inclusive place,” Foye said.
The group does events like reverse trick-or-treating on Halloween, when they give candy to people in their homes; making care packages for the homeless; or offering hugs and high-fives in the student unions.
Something like getting a high five, or a freshly baked cookie during finals week, can really brighten the day of the receiver and the giver, Foye said.
“When we’re able to make someone smile, they want to pass that impact on to someone else,” he said. “Even though we’re not a large student organization, we think we can make a big difference.”
Megan Spredemann, a second-grader at Sun Prairie’s Horizon Elementary, says she practices kindness by talking to students who are sitting at the “buddy bench” at school — an area reserved for students who might be feeling sad or lonely.
“It’s not easy, but I’m not nervous,” Megan said of showing kindness by talking to a student she may or may not know. It’s an important thing to do, she said, “because you don’t want a lot of people being sad.” And, she said, it makes her feel “a little happy” making them feel happy, too.
Teaching mindfulness and kindness
At Madison’s Stephens Elementary, mindfulness and kindness are brought together each school day during the morning announcements. Here, students are asked to picture somebody in their head and “send kind wishes to them,” said Marci Speich, the school’s positive behavior support coach. Thoughts such as “may you be safe; may you be healthy.” Then, “you say those kind words to yourself,” she said. “It’s pretty powerful if you think about 600 people every day taking a pause at the same moment, taking a breath.”
The school has been doing this type of daily mindfulness for seven years, and three years ago decided to turn the concept into a class.
“At our school kindergarten through second-graders all get to go mindfulness class once a week,” Speich said.
She uses curriculum developed by UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds that uses the “ABCs of mindfulness.” For example, A equals attention, B equals breath and body and C equals caring.
Now, “I just think that the kids have the language around it,” Speich said of the continued kindness and mindfulness instruction at the school. The students have practiced regular breathing, reflection and pausing, so that when put in a stressful situation, they can rely on what they know, she said.
“Teachers and the students have an anchor that they can go back to when maybe they are off task, when they are feeling sad or anxious,” Speich said.
Matt Hirshberg is a postdoc fellow at UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds and a former middle school teacher.
He agrees there is a growing interest in social-emotional curricula in schools.
“’SEL’ programs cover topics such as kindness, gratitude and empathy,” Hirshberg said in an email. “This is surely a positive development. A major problem though is that the curricula are overwhelmingly (nearly universally) student focused. Underneath this approach seems to be the assumption that teachers (adults more generally) already possess enough social-emotional competency (SEC) to teach these skills to kids. There is a lot of evidence that this assumption is wrong.”
He added that this approach also overlooks the reality that human beings learn a lot through observation.
“The most important thing for any adult to do — teacher or parent — is to embody the quality they are hoping for in their children.” Hirshberg said. “Defining kindness or gratitude for a child time and time again may result in them being able to define it back, but if they do not witness adults being kind or grateful, they are unlikely to act that way.”
Thank you notes
Joanne Berg, owner of the bookstore Mystery to Me, decided that November would be a good time to ask her customers to write down what they’re thankful for on a note card and post it at the shop, creating a gratitude board and window. Earlier this month, customers were encouraged to come back to the store and share their story in an open format.
“We’re hoping that people are inspired to talk about things that are positive,” Berg said. “Besides having the world seem very gloomy right now, the Thanksgiving holiday gets lost between Halloween and Christmas with barely a blink.”
Berg said the most fun part of the project was the hear the interaction between parents and their children.
“They really got into it,” Berg said.