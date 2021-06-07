Summer camp is back this year — with some changes

For Ellen Weismer, the benefit of sending her 12-year-old daughter away for camp this year far outweighed the risks. So at the end of June, sixth-grader Nevaeh will pack up her sleeping bag and camping gear and head off for a four-week camp in northern Wisconsin.

Nevaeh will be fully vaccinated by then, and so will many of the campers in her assigned “pod.” Everyone will have to be tested for COVID-19 before boarding the bus to camp and again five days into the camp session, Weismer said. Plus, if anything happens, “they have a full medical team at camp.”

Parents and children this year have been forced to juggle much more than summer schedules and the usual camp catalogues as they decide whether and how to plunge back into the world of outdoor adventures, crafts, water sports and friendships that summer camp can provide.

But many have come to the same conclusion: They cannot wait.

“Especially after everything we’ve gone through this year,” said Nicki Handel, the leader of a Brownie Girl Scout troop in Sun Prairie who will be doing a pair of sleepover Girl Scout camps this summer in limited “adventure pods,” one with her niece and her 9-year-old daughter Lexi, and another with six families from her 18-member troop.