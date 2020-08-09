Making screentime manageable for families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What do we mean by ‘screentime’ during COVID-19?

After nearly six months of the pandemic, many parents are asking themselves when and if their kids will go back to ‘normal’ amounts of screentime.

Instead of asking about best ways to limit screentime, we need to be asking how to better understand kids’ screentime in order to make decisions about media that are workable for individual families.

Many parents are familiar with an old recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics that suggested limiting children to two hours per day with no screens for children under age two. That recommendation was made in 1999 when media were nowhere near as embedded in our daily lives.

Although it is helpful to have clear guidelines about screentime, the two hour a day prescription was unworkable for many families even before the pandemic, leaving parents feeling guilty and frustrated. More helpful is supporting parents to make judgments and decisions to fit their family context.