Madison Children's Museum reopens to public Thursday

The Madison Children's Museum reopens Thursday to the general public, but visitors must first make a reservation online for admission.

Closed to the public for 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum at 100 N. Hamilton St. reopened to members only in early June. Tickets are now on sale for June 24-July 11 visits by anyone at madisonchildrensmuseum.org. Tickets are $12 for adults and children, with a dollar discount for seniors.

While tickets are good for a specific date and arrival time, visitors can stay as long as they like.

Advance, online tickets are also required for members, who will be admitted at no charge. Exceptions to the advance ticket sales rule include the $1 Access Admissions program, Blue Star Museum program for active-duty military and reciprocal admission programs. Babies under age 1 do not need advance tickets.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Masks are required for all visitors ages 3 and up.

