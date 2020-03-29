Learning doesn't stop when schools close

With schools closed, parents around the nation are getting a crash-course in what it means to educate children at home.

But keeping children engaged in learning, while trying to work yourself, doesn’t have to mean stacks of worksheets and a fully-charged tablet (though that can certainly be part of the plan).

Youth experts around Madison have plenty of suggestions to offer when it comes to keeping children happy and learning during this unprecedented and unexpected break from the classroom.

Help out at home

Kia Karlen is the education director at the Madison Children’s Museum and oversees the museum’s programming and events.

Karlen said the museum is offering video programs posted on its Facebook page, however she has some other ideas of how to keep kids engaged in learning while not in school.

For school-aged children, Karlen suggests to “enlist them to help with practical things.”

“Kids can get really excited about meal planning and cooking,” she said.

And if children are planning meals, parents should relax about having lunch be overly nutritious, at least to start.