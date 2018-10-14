One of my favorite things about Halloween (aside from the seemingly endless supply of Reese’s peanut butter cups) is the do-it-yourselfness associated with the holiday. You can put your personal touch on everything from candies to costumes to crafts. The kids can get in on the action, too, and it’s my experience that there’s no easier way to make something truly creepy than letting the children “help.”
Here are some simple Halloween crafts that will quickly creep-out your home decor.
Ghost luminaries
These were a breeze to make and turned out shockingly scary.
Supplies:
- Empty gallon jug
- Permanent black marker
- Box cutter or razor blade
- Battery-operated tea light—$2.44 for four at Walmart
First, thoroughly wash and dry an empty gallon jug. Next, on the side opposite of the label, outline a spooky or funny face. Think along the lines of pumpkin carvings, but drawing with markers. From here, I let my children, ages 7 and 3, color in and, (ahem), improve upon my original design. Let the marker ink dry, then cut out a section for a tea light or battery-operated strand of lights opposite the face where the label is. Wait until it gets dark and set your gallons aglow.
Super easy, and super creepy. The only downside to this craft is they’re rather bulky to store after Halloween. However, they were so cheap and quick to make, I’ll likely recycle this year’s ghoulish gallons and make a fresh batch next fall.
Bat bleach tees
I love making holiday T-shirts, as you might remember from my Fourth of July tie dye craft. These shirts made using bleach have all the right colors with just a hint of a haunted Halloween.
Supplies:
- Black, 100 percent cotton, T-shirt—Between $4 and $6 at Hobby Lobby
- Bleach—$2.36 at Walmart
- Cookie cutter or clip art to trace
- Contact paper—$4.99 at Ace Hardware
- Parchment paper
In case you’ve never learned the hard way, black material turns orange when splashed with bleach — very sad when it happens by mistake, but perfect for Halloween. It’s crucial, however, to use a 100 percent cotton T-shirt for this craft, as the bleach won’t absorb properly on any kind of cotton blend.
The first step is to choose your Halloween design. I chose bats because I had a bat cookie cutter handy to trace, but you could trace any Halloween-themed clip art, such as a cat, pumpkin, ghost or witch. Trace or free-hand draw your design onto contact paper. Once your design is complete, cut it out and peel off the back and apply the sticky part of the contact paper to the T-shirt. Next, mix a one-third bleach to two-thirds water solution in a spray bottle. Place a sheet of parchment paper or cardboard inside the T-shirt so the bleach won’t bleed through and standing about 6 inches away spray the area on and around your design. Some bleach spray likely will seep under the edge of the contact paper, but the design should still come out fine. Let dry, peel off contact paper and put the shirts through a rinse cycle in the washing machine. After that they can be washed in a normal cold water load.
Floating cheesecloth ghosts
These are an absolute cinch to make, IF you use unexpired, not-decades-old spray starch, as I first did. The ghosts, when finished, appear to be eerily floating in air.
Supplies
- Cheesecloth—$5.99 at Hobby Lobby
- Spray starch—$1.79 at a supermarket
- Small ball
- Jar
- Floral wire
- Googly eyes (optional)
- Black paper (optional)
These ghosts made out of cheesecloths can be any size or shape, however I’ve found the smaller ghosts tend to “stand” better. First unroll about a yard of cheesecloth and open it to its full width. Do the same with another, slightly smaller length of cheesecloth. Find a jar and balance a small ball on top. Around the mouth of the jar wrap floral wire so it sticks out about 4 to 6 inches on either side. Then drape the cheesecloth over the ball and floral wire side to side and front to back. The floral wire will give the finished ghost the appearance of having arms. Then, wet all the cloth with spray starch.
I recommend doing this outside or on a kitchen counter. Let the ghost dry for at least 2 hours or until the cloth is no longer wet. Then peel it off of the ball and jar. At this point you can carefully glue on eyes and a mouth.
As I mentioned, when I first attempted this craft I grabbed the bottle of spray starch from my laundry room and was later highly disappointed when my ghost couldn’t stand on its own once the starch dried. After further examination I saw the starch had expired in August 2004. I, obviously, never iron. Once new starch was purchased the ghost was able to hold its ground. It also helps to make sure there is plenty of extra cheesecloth bunched at that bottom of the ghost to help stabilize it.
Chocolate-covered mummy pretzels
Halloween is, after all, about candy, and these chocolate-covered pretzels are delicious and will last a couple weeks, so you can make them now to have ready at Halloween. Candy eyes provide endless options when it comes to pretzel monsters, and I encourage you to get creative with the number of eyes and other decorations.
Supplies
- Mini pretzels
- While melting chocolate—$4.99 at a supermarket
- Candy eyes—$3.99 at a supermarket
- Parchment paper
- Cookie sheet
I went with a traditional pretzel mummy for my sweet Halloween treat.
First, melt the white chocolate according to package directions. Then, using a fork, submerge the pretzel in the chocolate. Let any excess chocolate drip off and place the pretzel on a cookie sheet covered in parchment paper. Add the candy eyes before the chocolate hardens (a great job for a child) and drizzle a little more chocolate back and forth over the top of the pretzel to look like mummy bandages. Let harden in the refrigerator. Store in an airtight container.