Get out or stay in: Plenty of options for families during Spring Break

Joe Eichenseher has been trying to find ways to keep his children active during the pandemic, but last week it was just a little too dreary and slushy to do much outside.

So the family trooped to Vitense Golfland for a round of indoor mini golf.

“The library, the children’s museum — those are usually our go-tos,” said Eichenseher, a family physician with children ages 10, 8 and 5. “But those have been closed, so we’ve been looking for other things.”

Vitense is offering recreation both indoors and outdoors this spring, ranging from a lighted golf course to mini-golf and even “foot golf” played with a soccer ball.

The golf industry in general has had one of its record years during the pandemic, said Vitense owner and president Joel Weitz. But along with other area businesses, Vitense is waiting to see if even more families will feel comfortable venturing out for additional activities — especially over spring break.