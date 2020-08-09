From pandemic to protests, talking to kids about the news

The newsreel of 2020 has been one filled with death, destruction and sadness.
Much of the year has been spent hearing and dealing with COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic, followed by protests over racial justice that in some places turned violent.
Constantly scrolling on phones for updates and having the television on an endless loop of cable news can lead to a lot of questions from children.
“The number one thing I recommend to parents is to validate emotions,” said Abbie Hannam, school counselor at Kromrey Middle School in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
“Asking children how they are feeling about these topics and really listening.”
This is important, Hannam explains, because depending on the child’s age, they could be feeling very different things.
For example, younger children who don’t totally understand the dangers of the virus aren’t so worried about getting sick, but really are upset about not seeing their friends, she said. Parents need to find out what kids’ true concerns are.
Jason Horowitz, a clinical assistant professor in the UW-Madison Department of Psychiatry, adds that it’s vital to be “honest and direct with our kids.”
“I think that sometimes parents worry that if they talk about very sensitive topics, such as race or COVID, that they’ll say something wrong,” he said.
However, he said, children deserve the truth and to know they can come to their parents if they have any questions, or see something confusing or scary.
“There’s no kid in America that hasn’t heard of COVID,” Horowitz said, adding it’s much the same for issues surrounding racial justice. “Kids will be looking to their parents to comment and explain.”
And while these are complicated moral issues and might be uncomfortable conversations, Horowitz says, “it is our job to instruct our kids in their moral development. These are really momentous moral issues.”
“The overall message is ‘we talk about things,’” Horowitz said. “If (parents) don’t, they are essentially giving that role to someone else” such as friends, teachers or social media, he said. “It’s best to get it from the parents.”
In that way, parents can “control the message consistent with the values that we hold,” he said.
Social media
As parents help their children understand what they hear on the news, it’s important to remember that many adolescents also get a lot of their information via social media, such as Instagram and Tik Tok.
Middle and high school students are obsessed with Tik Tok, which also carries news that can be skewed depending on who posted it, Hannam said. “It’s not just weird dancing.”
And, “Instagram doesn’t come with a news filter for kids,” Horowitz said.
“The best thing the parents can do is keep an open mind to hearing what their child is hearing and talking about,” Hannam said. “If your child is somebody who is watching the news, definitely watch it together so you can have an open dialogue as a family.”
Giving kids control
The news surrounding school districts’ decisions to return to in-person or virtual school is an area many children have shown particular interest.
“It’s really sad and hard to tell kids they can’t go to school,” Horowitz said, adding that he feels “it’s the only responsible thing that could be done.”
Parents want to be direct, explain what happened and why, invite questions and validate their child’s feelings, he said.
The reality for students not attending in-person school can be “very disempowering,” Horowitz said. “The world is happening to them and they have no control over things.”
To this end, Horowitz recommends giving children something they do have control over, such as helping a neighbor or a friend, writing a note to grandma or collecting school supplies for students in need.
In addition, have children get involved in planning their learning space inside the house, Horowitz said, including creating their schedule.
“There are lots of things kids can do to feel a sense of control,” he said.
Hannam said it’s also important to remember that some students will be fine with staying virtual while others will be disappointed. Regardless, it’s important to hear what your child is feeling and validate it.
Parents should “try to keep their own opinions as the second thought and listen to their children’s opinion first.”
Parents can explain that “people who know a lot are making decisions for the entire school and community,” Hannam said, adding that those decisions are constantly changing.
“For parents to be aware of their bias and the way their children soak that up like a sponge is huge,” Hannam said. “I really encourage parents to ask their kids and listen first and then share their opinions second.”
Listening first and speaking second is a practice Hannam said teachers and staff often try to impart on children while at school.
“We try to teach in school the value of critical thinking and debate and the importance of listening to the other person’s point of view,” Hannam said. “That’s how you learn is by listening to people who have different opinions than you.”
