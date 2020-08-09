From pandemic to protests, talking to kids about the news

However, he said, children deserve the truth and to know they can come to their parents if they have any questions, or see something confusing or scary.

“There’s no kid in America that hasn’t heard of COVID,” Horowitz said, adding it’s much the same for issues surrounding racial justice. “Kids will be looking to their parents to comment and explain.”

And while these are complicated moral issues and might be uncomfortable conversations, Horowitz says, “it is our job to instruct our kids in their moral development. These are really momentous moral issues.”

“The overall message is ‘we talk about things,’” Horowitz said. “If (parents) don’t, they are essentially giving that role to someone else” such as friends, teachers or social media, he said. “It’s best to get it from the parents.”

In that way, parents can “control the message consistent with the values that we hold,” he said.

Social media

As parents help their children understand what they hear on the news, it’s important to remember that many adolescents also get a lot of their information via social media, such as Instagram and Tik Tok.