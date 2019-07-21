Summertime is upon us — a time to relax on the porch with a cool drink and a good book. Or, if you have young children, a time to constantly be juggling kids who bounce between exhausted from the pool to completely bored on a rainy day. Crafts are a great way to keep kids’ hands busy, imaginations active and largely out of trouble.
Some crafts, like the majority listed below, follow basic instructions. But not all crafting has to be rigid and meticulous.
Rebecca Millerjohn, youth services librarian with the Bubbler through the Madison Public Library, coordinates hands-on making programs at the city’s libraries.
“Most of the programs that we coordinate with the Bubbler are open-ended maker projects,” Millerjohn said. Meaning, “it’s a big box or set of different materials and we really try to encourage the kids to bring their own creativity to the table when they figure out what they want to make.”
For example, one maker kit idea is to make miniature books or tiny magazines that children illustrate themselves. Instructors fold paper to make books and children use supplies like decorative tape and markers to illustrate the books, she said.
Sock monster maker kits also are very popular, where students can sew buttons, pieces of felt or fabric to make a fun or scary sock puppet or monster.
“Sewing is one of the best activities for kids to completely lose track of time,” Millerjohn said. For an “old-school craft” the sock monsters project is “one of the most engaging activities that we do.”
Usually between 2,000 and 3,000 children participate in the maker kit projects over the summer.
“We ... provide kids with unique materials that they might not otherwise have and lay them out,” Millerjohn said.
In addition to being creative, these projects also help teach basic skills, like threading a needle, using scissors or safely handling a box cutter.
Millerjohn said she’s seeing an increase in “maker spaces” in local schools and a better understanding of the importance of being physically dexterous.
“I think there is this recognition that when you do something with your hands your brain is activated in a different way,” she said.
For more information on crafting schedules or how to construct and facilitate maker kits, visit Madisonbubbler.org.

Ping pong scrabble
This is a fun and easy craft that once completed can be adapted for children as young as 3 years old up to a middle-schooler looking to get in some spelling practice over the summer.
Supplies:
Ping pong balls: $14.99 for 50 on Amazon
3-inch wide pool noodle: $3 at a grocery store
Sharpie marker
Box cutter
Directions: With a permanent marker, write a letter of the alphabet on each ping pong ball. Once you have the first 26, finish the 50 with popular letters like R,S,T,L and N and vowels. For little kids, draw shapes or write numbers on the opposite side of the ball. To make your ping pong scrabble holder, take your 3-inch wide pool noodle and divide it into equal lengths. Mine was 50 inches, so I cut it into five 10-inch sections. Then, using the marker, draw two lines, about the width of the ping pong ball, down the length of each section of pool noodle and cut along the lines with the box cutter. Once finished, the ping pong balls should fit inside the hole made in the sections of pool noodle.
Now it’s time to play! Take your 50 ping pong balls and toss them into a big pool, kiddie pool, section of grass or area of carpet and have your kids collect 10 and see what words they can spell by sticking the balls in the noodle holders. For younger children, have them say the shapes or numbers they’ve collected, or just recite the individual letters.
DIY puffy paint
Supplies:
Craft glue: $1.44 at Walmart
Shaving cream: $1 at the Dollar Store
Food coloring
Quart freezer bags
Pieces of cardboard
Directions: Squirt 3 cups of shaving cream into a bowl. This is a super fun job for kids and the measurement doesn’t have to be exact. Add about 1 cup of craft glue and mix. Once fully combined, portion the mixture into three or four quart-sized plastic bags and add about 10 drops of food coloring into each. Seal the bags and squish the mixture around to incorporate the food coloring — another great job for kids. Once the color is fully incorporated, snip a small piece of the bag’s corner so you can squeeze out the paint.
I used recycled pieces of cardboard as canvasses for our puffy paint designs. My 4-year-old loved mounding the paint into big piles, but also liked tracing letters and shapes that I drew on the cardboard.
Older children might enjoy more complex designs or making signs. The paint takes at least two hours, if not overnight, to dry completely.
And clean up is a breeze — just toss your baggies in the trash when you’ve used all the paint.
At-home archaeology dig
Supplies:
Play sand: $4.40 for a 50-pound bag at Home Depot
Plaster of paris: About $8 for a 1-pound bag on Amazon
Large disposable container
Small plastic container
Small toys
Water
Small paintbrushes
Craft sticks
Children love to dig and this craft is great because they can both help make it and then work to slowly destroy it once finished.
First, measure 7 cups of sand and 1 1/2 cups cups of plaster into your larger disposable container. Then mix in 1 1/2 cups of water to make sure everything gets mixed and wet. Take your smaller plastic container and start packing in the wet sand and plaster mixture. One you have an inch of a base layer, start adding the small toys and continue to pack sand around it. Fill the plastic container to the top and put it in a sunny place to dry for at least 4 hours. Once dry, turn over the plastic container to remove the brick of plaster and sand. Give your children craft sticks and small paintbrushes and let them play archaeologist and dig to find the buried treasure.
My 4-year-old went through his brick-sized dig searching for desert animal figurines in about 15 minutes, but had a blast doing it. It may be best to experiment with the sand and plaster ratio to find one that works best for you. Younger kids might need a softer brick, so lessen the amount of plaster and water.
A similar activity can be done by putting small toys in a plastic container, filling it with water and freezing it. Once frozen, dump the block of ice on the ground and give children squirt bottles of water to defrost the cube and reveal the treasures.
Fairy garden
Building a fairy garden is great because it’s small and therefore doesn’t require a lot of time or supplies, however they can also be as detailed and intricate as you’d like.
Supplies:
Pot or container
Soil
Small plants or succulents: $4.99 for a set of four succulents at Home Depot
Twigs and rocks
Fairies and other decoration: (Prices can vary widely, but our main fairy house was $5.99 at Hobby Lobby).
Directions: To build your fairy garden, take any unused garden container or pot and make sure it has good drainage. If it doesn’t, consider drilling holes in the bottom. Once ready, place a sheet of newspaper at the bottom and fill it nearly to the top with potting soil. Next, if you have a centerpiece-type decoration, such as a mushroom house or large fairy, place it in the pot so you can then decide where you want to plant your plants. Once planted, you can further decorate the garden with fairy statues, make a path of small rocks or a fence with tree twigs. The sky’s the limit.
My 7-year-old enjoyed finding a variety of fairy garden supplies in her grandma’s basement and my 4-year-old son added a freshly caught worm to the finished garden. Place the fairy garden where it will get good sunlight and make sure the soil is watered regularly.
Paper plate roller coaster
Not all crafts need to follow specific directions. Sometimes it is just fun to give children a bunch of supplies and have a crafting free-for-all, much like the “maker kits” Millerjohn discussed. I gave my children paper plates, cups and straws, tape and scissors and asked them to try to make a roller coaster for a ping pong-sized ball. A little guidance and a lot of tape later, they had constructed one.
Supplies:
Paper plates: $1.69 at the grocery
Paper cups: $3.39 at the grocery
Paper straws: $2 at the grocery
Scotch tape
Scissors
Ball
We used the paper cups for height and the cut sections of paper plates for the track to construct a short, but fun roller coaster. Taping straws to the sides helped keep the ball on the track.