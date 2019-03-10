Struggling to find your springtime groove despite the calendar’s claims that spring technically begins on March 20?

The answer to lifting those spirits may be as simple as making a rainbow. So this month we’ll rekindle the craft popular in the 1970s — macrame — to make a colorful wall hanging.

This cheerful creation also has the added benefit of fitting nicely with any St. Patrick’s Day decor and can be relevant well into the Easter holidays.

Materials:

Stick or dowel rod — 57 cents at Walmart

Various colors of yarn — $1.77 each at Walmart

Package of small dowel rods (optional) — 74 cents at Walmart

Scissors

Cardboard for pom-poms (optional)

As you can see, the materials needed for this craft are few and inexpensive, which should immediately make you feel better.

To make the rainbow, first decide if you want to use a natural stick or wooden dowel. I personally like the look of a gnarly stick, and found one that was about 30 inches, but either will work.

Next, choose the colors and type of yarn. The colors in your rainbow are entirely up to you. For my hanging, I used the same brand of cotton yarn for each of my colors, but that’s by no means necessary.

Next, decide on the length for the pieces of yarn (I made mine about 30 inches), then double it because you’ll be folding the yarn in half.

This brings us to the only real skill required in this craft — mastering the Lark’s Head Knot. To do this, take your piece of yarn, fold it in half and place the loop — the center of the folded yarn — where you want to attach it to the stick. Bring the looped section over the stick and feed the remaining ends through the loop and pull tight. This will create the knot. Continue attaching each piece of yarn in this way. I used five strands of each color yarn and ended up with a section of yarn about 11 inches, which took about 45 minutes for my daughter and I to make. I also recommend starting your knots in the center of the stick and working out from there so the section of yarn is relatively centered.

To enhance the rainbow theme of my decoration, I added clouds made of pom-poms to each end. To make the pom poms, cut a roughly 4-inch by 2 1/2-inch piece of cardboard and cut a 2-inch-long rectangle into it.

Wrap yarn (I used white) around the width of the cardboard until you get a lump about 1/4 of an inch thick. Tie it off and feed another piece of yarn through the empty rectangular space and tie it tightly around the middle of the lump. Slide the entire bunch of yarn off the cardboard and retie and tighten the middle if necessary. Then snip open each loop to create the pom-pom.

To attach the pom-pom to the wall hanging, I used white yarn and made a Lark’s Head knot and then fed the ends through a large-eyed needle and through the pom-pom to connect it. Once everything is assembled you can trim the ends of your rainbows as necessary. Use small dowel rods for younger children who may not have the patience to complete an entire project. My daughter did this and enjoyed picking out yarn colors and braiding her sections.

Hang your macrame creation on any wall or door to provide instant cheeriness and best of luck finding your pot of gold — or at least more spring-like temperatures.