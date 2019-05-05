Every mom likes jewelry, whether it’s made by stringing pasta on yarn or the sparkly kind that comes from the store. This month’s craft leans more toward the macaroni style, but the end result will be an accessory mom will happily wear on Mother’s Day, or any day of the year.
Supplies:
- A variety of sizes of washers: 12 cents to 55 cents a piece at a hardware store
- A variety of nail polish
- Cord between $4 to $8 dollars at craft store
- Ribbon (optional)
- Beads (optional)
Directions:
One great thing about this craft is it uses something you likely already have around the house — nail polish. Making these necklaces is a great excuse to unearth that shocking pink or moody purple nail polish that’s been lurking for years at the back of your bathroom cabinet. And you might find the washers you need in the garage, otherwise a trip to the hardware store is necessary.
Once you’ve located all your supplies — from the garage, bathroom or the store — use the nail polish to paint the washers a variety of colors, one side at a time. As when doing your own nails, it is crucial to let the washers dry completely before flipping them over and painting the other side. The nail polish will smudge or stick to the paper towel if flipped too early. In fact, treat yourself, and your helpers, to a quick manicure while you wait for the polish to dry. And again, as with painting your own nails, you might want to consider a second coat on your washers for a smoother finish.
When both sides of the washers are painted and dried, measure a length of cord, ribbon or yarn long enough to fit over an adult head and attach it to the washer using a Larks Head Knot.
To do this, take the piece of cord, fold it in half and place the loop — the center of the folded cord — where you want to attach it to the washer. Bring the looped section through the washer and feed the remaining ends through the loop and pull tight. This will create the knot that will lay nice and flat when worn. Tie whatever strong knot you’d like with the remaining two cord ends at the back and you’re finished!
Because washers are fairly inexpensive, I suggest buying several sizes and experiment by painting with different colors, or even trying polka dot or striped designs. My daughter nested three different sized washers together, which looked really lovely and reminded me of myself and my two kids. I also enjoyed stringing beads on the cords in addition to the painted washers for even more color.