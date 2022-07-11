Madison journalist documents first all-Black climbing team to summit Mount Everest

When James Edward Mills heard about plans for the Full Circle Everest Expedition to summit the world’s highest mountain, he offered to help in any way he could.

The organizers replied to his offer with an invitation: Would he like to go along?

The Full Circle Everest Expedition made history: It was the first all-Black climbing team to attempt the summit of Mount Everest. Mills, a Madison-based journalist and author who has built a career examining diversity and representation in the world of conservation and outdoor recreation, went along to document the trek with photos and on social media.

The plan was for Mills to follow the climbers up to Base Camp — a 10-day trek in April to an altitude of 17,600 feet. Along the way they found hospitality and many surprising comforts.

Despite the dangers inherent in climbing at high altitudes, most days were so warm they could hike in a T-shirt and standard hiking boots. One climber did the trip in flip-flops.

“You hike along these beautifully maintained trails to a series of villages. Each village has guest houses or tea houses,” Mills said. “I had zero expectation of what the experience would be like, but we had warm beds and hot meals for the 10 days it took to get there.”

Typically, each member of the original team of 10 climbers, ages 26 to 62, had a family member or spouse with them. A whole media team followed, including a camera crew to film the journey. Mills was able to find enough internet service to send updates via Instagram.

“Base Camp is like a city,” allowing climbers to rest and acclimate before their final ascent, said Mills, who arrived there on April 16 for a brief stay. “It’s a little top-of-the-world experience.”

No longer left out

“We are thrilled to confirm that seven members of the Full Circle Everest Team successfully summited Mount Everest on Thursday, May 12,” Mills announced on his Instagram account, joytripproject, when the feat was confirmed. “As the first all-Black climbing team to attempt the summit of Mount Everest, the team’s success nearly doubles the number of Black climbers who have summited Mount Everest.”

Full Circle Everest had another mission beyond the physical and mental challenges of a climb to 29,032 feet.

“Part of this was being able to talk about this expedition as an act of social awareness,” Mills, back home, explained over coffee this summer at the Colectivo café on Monroe Street, where he does a lot of his writing.

“What was unique about this expedition, too, was that it was a completely person-of-color trip, planned and operated,” he said.

“For the last 100 years of Everest climbing and modern mountaineering, it’s always had a focus on well-educated white men as the primary leaders of exploration and in stories,” he said. “People of color are almost always left out.”

In 2020, the National Park Service found that only 23% of visitors to the country’s 419 national parks were people of color, even though people of color make up 42% of the U.S. population.

The Full Circle Everest Expedition garnered headlines in USA Today, on CNN and the Denver Post. Those on the team who reached the summit, along with eight Sherpa guides, were Manoah Ainuu of Bozeman, Montana; Eddie Taylor of Boulder, Colorado; Rosemary Saal, of Seattle; Demond “Dom” Mullins of New York; Thomas Moore of Denver; James “KG” Kagami of Kenya; and Evan Green of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

‘The Adventure Gap’

Nine years earlier, Mills traveled to Alaska to follow the attempt of the first all-African American team of climbers to summit Denali, the highest point in North America. Though he couldn’t climb with the team — he had hip replacement surgery around that time — Mills later chronicled the journey of Expedition Denali in his book “The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors.” In 2020, it was named by Outside magazine as one of 10 “outdoor books that shaped the last decade.”

A California native, Mills began his career in 1989 working in sales for the outdoor recreation industry — but changed course after 9/11 and dove into journalism (his wife, Shamane Mills, is a former longtime Wisconsin Public Radio reporter).

In the early 2000s, Mills worked as a business reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal, then turned to freelance work — which now ranges from articles for National Geographic to podcasts, radio and independent film production.

Mills frequently writes for his website, joytripproject.com, which includes an “Anti-Racism in the Outdoors” (ARITO) resource guide. And he teaches “Outdoors for All,” an undergraduate course on diversity, equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation and public land management for the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

This summer, Mills will be part of a fly-fishing expedition through the Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska. The stories of the men on the journey will be filmed for a new documentary titled “Black Waters,” previewed on blackwatersfilm.com.

And Mills is also crisscrossing America with photographer Kris Graves to write a National Geographic project titled “Unhidden.” The social media project and book, part history and part travel guide, will look at America’s national parks through the stories of the Black Americans who helped shape them — such as the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black unit of the U.S. Cavalry formed after the Civil War, who in 1903 were among the first protectors of Yosemite National Park.

Mills first heard about the Buffalo Soldiers’ ties to Yosemite when interviewing the filmmaker Ken Burns about Burns’ documentary series “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea” — and was floored, because even after years in the outdoor recreation industry, he had never been exposed to that history.

“Unhidden” aims to resurface other pivotal, lesser-known stories from the National Park Service, he said.

It’s important “to tell the stories of the past,” Mills explained, “to create thoughtful and reasonable and exciting stories of the present — so we can create a future that allows more representation, better diversity and equity in all aspects of being able to spend time in the outdoors.”