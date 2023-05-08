Jasmine Banks was not an outdoorsy person — yet -- until one day in 2021 when she heard a local “Black Oxygen” podcast hosted by Angela Russell. Russell was interviewing Dexter Patterson, one of the founders of the Madison-based BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin.

“His excitement and enthusiasm about birding was infectious,” Banks said of Patterson — also known on Instagram as the popular and entertaining “Wisco Birder.”

Earlier that year, Patterson and one of his birding friends and mentors, Jeff Galligan, had started a grassroots, volunteer-run club to promote birding and outdoor experiences for people of color and anyone else who valued diversity, equity, inclusion and access for all.

Banks was intrigued. The next time the BIPOC Birding Club held an outing she went, and took her daughter and granddaughter with her. “It was amazing,” she recalls of that first field trip.

“It was so welcoming. I’d always envisioned birders to be these white guys with binoculars and a fishing-fly vest," she said. "And this was a cool vibe. We saw an incredible array of birds — even an owl.”

The BIPOC Birding Club is just one of a growing number of organizations in Madison aimed at getting more people outdoors with eyes towards the treetops and skies. Feeling welcome is key.

“Birding can bring so much joy, but it is also kind of an intimidating hobby,” said Caitlyn Schuchhardt, a member of the rapidly growing women- and queer-friendly Feminist Bird Club-Madison Chapter.

Without a group, some people might not feel comfortable heading into a park or nature preserve alone, she said. Or they might think the amount of knowledge needed to spot and identify birds is overwhelming.

“That’s where I think all of the inclusive birding spaces we have in Madison absolutely excel,” said Schuchhardt. “They take away the pressure” so that participants can simply enjoy “the beauty that it is, the joy that it’s giving you.”

And increasingly, birding groups are bold with their message: Nature should be shared by all.

“It was illegal in so many places for people of color to be in these (settings) not so long ago,” said the BIPOC Birding Club's Galligan, who also serves on the boards of Madison Audubon and the Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

“Because the whole outdoor recreation movement began in middle-class suburbia, where there weren’t people of color, it was never even part of the lives of many people who grew up in this country who were not white,” he said. “And that should change.”

A prime time

Right now it’s high season for birding, as waves of migrating birds pass through the Madison area during the next several weeks on their way to summer destinations.

Many groups and individuals are participating in the Great Wisconsin Birdathon, the equivalent of a walkathon for both beginner and experienced birders, who through June 15 can make or gather donations for bird conservation through the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Madison is making itself known as a national “hub” for inclusive birding, both Schuchhardt and Galligan say.

That includes Friends of Urban Nature, a Madison-based partnership of public, private and volunteer groups that has frequent and free outings for the public, often in Madison parks and especially geared to families and children. Madison Audubon does a wide range of programming year-round, and also partners with nonprofits such as Access Ability Wisconsin to provide outdoor wheelchairs for birding, and with the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired to run classes in birding by ear.

Madison Audubon also is in the midst of a name change — to emphasize that “we welcome individuals of every sexual orientation and identity, race, ability, religion, and economic status,” as the group’s website proclaims.

In 2020, articles about the racist actions of the 19th-centural naturalist and artist John James Audubon, the group’s namesake, spurred many chapters of National Audubon to vote to drop the “Audubon” from their name. Madison Audubon has now joined them and is looking for suggestions for a new name, to be announced by the end of the year, said communications and outreach director Brenna Marsicek. The madisonaudubon.org website contains a lengthy explanation for the name change.

88 years

Founded in 1935 as the Madison Bird Club and renamed Madison Audubon in 1949, the organization serves 10 counties in south-central Wisconsin, restores bird habitat and has an active citizen scientist program. It also collaborates regularly with groups such as the Feminist Bird Club and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) Birding Club, Marsicek said.

“We know each other. We talk often. We partner often on different outings and different events," she said.

“We at Madison Audubon really support what those groups are doing, and in no way feel any sort of competitiveness — or weirdness — about all these different birding groups existing in one place.

“While Madison Audubon is working hard at making our birding circle more inclusive and diverse, we have a long history of being pretty exclusively white, and relatively affluent,” Marsicek said. “We love our members, but these other groups like the BIPOC Birding Club and the Feminist Bird Club are making really big strides in making sure that, from the get-go, anyone who wants to go birding feels welcome and accepted.

“They’re definitely making a positive change in the community, and we hope to as well,” she said. “Honestly, we think the more birders there are, the better. This is a community effort.”

Binoculars on request

Birding is more fun with a good view, and most groups provide binoculars on their outings for those who don’t own a pair.

Last year, the Feminist Bird Club-Madison Chapter went a step further. It purchased “birding backpacks” for the public to borrow from any Madison Public Library branch, using money raised during the Great Wisconsin Birdathon. Library card holders can now check out a backpack containing two pairs of binoculars, birding books and maps highlighting good spots for birding in Madison.

It's another way to remove barriers to birding, said Schuchhardt, who joined the Feminist Bird Club in 2019 as a way to meet people. She was a complete birding novice at the time, she said, but the experience changed her life.

“I asked myself, ‘Do I know anything about birds? No.’ But I like to be outside, I like to go hiking. I wanted to find a community of people who like to be outside,” she recalled.

On her first outing with the group, to the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way, “We ended up seeing over 90 species. I had no idea there were so many birds I could find in one spot right here in Madison,” she said.

“Really, it was this experience of ‘I am seeing the world in a completely new way -- and it’s just blowing my mind.’”

The volunteer-run Feminist Bird Club, a chapter of the national FBC, has grown so fast that it now has to cap the size of groups at its outings to make sure everyone feels included and has a good experience, Schuchhardt said.

The group's mission is to promote “inclusivity in birding by providing a safe space and a safe experience for members of the Queer community, for people of color and for women to connect with the natural world,” she said. “We are not a women-only birding group — we are open to anyone who aligns to that sort of social justice aspect of our mission.”

More than 300 people attended FBC events last year, and another 200 subscribe to its monthly email newsletter.

Through birding, “I found a community,” Schuchhardt said. “The joy seekers. The people that know that hidden amongst all the nature surrounding us are these little bundles of joy and adorableness and weirdness, all around us. It’s like there’s a special hidden world that we’re sitting right next to that birding lets you see.”

Banding, kayaks

Technology has been a boon to birders, who now have access to online tools like Merlin, an app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology that can identify birds by call. Beginners can even get started by watching the birds outside their door. Mostly, it's a matter of just jumping in.

“We’ve had a lot of people of color say, ‘I’ve wanted to come out (to try birding) but I didn’t know how to,’” Galligan said. “We try to give them that vehicle. And that’s awesome. That’s what we’re here for.”

The BIPOC Birding Club now has a chapter in Milwaukee and frequently travels there for rich birding opportunities near Lake Michigan. Along with drop-in outings in the Madison area, it also organizes trips for bird banding and birding by kayak.

The adventure extends beyond the wonder and beauty of birds. “I’ve seen a lot of places because I was going out birding,” Galligan said. “Sunrises, sunsets in places, some obscure country road somewhere. And it’s really cool, because I’ve seen places that I wouldn’t have if I hadn’t been looking for that bird.”

For Banks, who first heard about birding on the “Black Oxygen” podcast, the BIPOC Birding Club has led to many new paths. She took on a “52-Hike Challenge” with her two older sisters. She’s introducing her granddaughter to camping. And earlier this spring she trained to become a volunteer leader with Outdoor Afro, a national, intergenerational group designed to reconnect Black people and Black communities to nature year-round.

As for her first birding outing in Madison two years ago, “It is highly unlikely that, as a Black woman, I would have gone to an event like this in an all-white space,” she said.

“It’s beautiful to go into a space where I don’t have to explain anything about myself," she said. "And that’s what I get when I go to an event with the BIPOC Birding Club.”