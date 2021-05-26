 Skip to main content
Ride the Drive event scaled back 1 hour, spread across 4 parks for smaller crowds
Ride the Drive event scaled back 1 hour, spread across 4 parks for smaller crowds

Ride the Drive volunteer Wendy Murkve prepares for a bike ride. Hundreds of volunteers are still needed for this year's Ride the Drive on Sunday morning, June 6, which is scheduled to take place in four Madison parks  Kennedy, Marlborough, Warner and Wingra  rather than in its usual location Downtown. 

Events for this year’s Ride the Drive on June 6 have been scaled back by one hour.

Madison Parks spokeswoman Ann Shea said Tuesday that because of available staff and volunteer resources, Ride the Drive will now run from 9 a.m. to noon. The Sunday event in early June was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ride the Drive, the annual car-free celebration where bikes, roller blades, wheelchairs and strollers take over select city streets, was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year it is scheduled to take place in four neighborhood parks — Kennedy, Marlborough, Warner and Wingra — to draw smaller crowds, rather than on John Nolen Drive, where it traditionally attracts thousands of participants.

A range of free activities for all ages, including bike checks, will still be offered at each park. However, the Ride the Drive route at Marlborough Park is expected to be shortened somewhat from original plans, Shea said.

Hundreds of volunteers are still needed to help at all four locations of this year’s Ride the Drive. Those who register for a shift will receive a free T-shirt.

More information on the event, including maps, volunteer registration and activities at each park, can be found at ridethedrive.com.

