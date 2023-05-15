You can head to the local library this summer to pick up some beach reading — or you can go there to check out a disc golf kit, some birding binoculars or a pass for an electric bike.

All these items and more are part of the “Library of Things” at Madison Public Library, an odd but practical collection of useful objects to be checked out, taken home and experimented with.

There’s a collection of LPs, decorated with the kind of mesmerizing album art that CD cases and Spotify thumbnails simply cannot replicate. Don’t have a turntable to play those records? No problem. You can check out a portable record player at the library, too.

More items — from graphing calculators to STEM kits for educators — are listed on the “Library of Things” webpage at madisonpubliclibrary.org.

The offerings are a tiny piece of what’s on the shelves of Madison public libraries — some 804,946 items in all, mostly books, said library collection manager Molly Warren.

“We added about 61,968 items in 2022,” she said. By comparison, “there are just a few record players.”

But “the Library of Things is a good incentive for people who might not interact with the library in a traditional way,” said Central Library marketing specialist Liz Boyd.

“You might come in (just) for a record player, and that gets you in the door to interact with the library in a way that you feel comfortable with, and feels welcoming to all.”

Seeds to bikes

Seeds — for herbs, flowers and produce — have become an increasingly popular giveaway at Madison libraries, Boyd said. In 2022, for example, one Madison library location gave out 1,500 packets through the year. In 2023, that same location handed out 2,000 in just a few weeks.

This spring the “Library of Things” added backpacks from Madison Parks filled with the discs and admission receipt needed to try out disc golf on one of the city’s courses for free. And for those who need transportation to get there? Library cardholders 18 and older can check out a bike helmet and a fob to use at more than 50 BCycle stations. The fob allows users to choose from more than 350 electric-assist bikes parked in and around Madison to ride for a full week.

So do the checked-out items come back? On time?

“Generally,” Warren said. “We trust people. We send things out of the building all day long and trust them to bring them back.”

Other nontraditional items at Madison libraries include birding backpacks, containing two sets of binoculars, guides to identify birds and a list of prime birding spots close to each library branch.

Lakeview Library offers a collection of adaptive toys for children and adults with disabilities. Central Library has shelves upon shelves of book club kits, with enough copies of a book to share with a group, plus interesting background materials and good ideas for discussion.

Some nontraditional items are available on a walk-in basis only, said Boyd. Others, like records and video games, can be reserved through the Linkcat interlibrary system and sent to your neighborhood branch.

‘Eureka!’ in Oregon

At Madison and other area libraries, all you need to check out most nontraditional items is a library card from within the South Central Library System, or SCLS. That means, for example, a Middleton card holder can check out a DVD player from a Madison library.

Or a Madison cardholder can head to the Oregon Public Library to check out an item from that library’s “Eureka!” collection, which range from sewing kits and home-improvement tools to baking pans for fancy cakes.

“We have over 100 cake pans, so you can check out Elmo’s face, or Lego characters, or a bunch of seasonal things. Those are extremely popular,” said adult services librarian Kara Ripley. Other items that fly off the shelves? Telescopes, ukuleles, board games and seeds for native plants.

Pickleball kits

In addition to a wide range of items for children — including even American Girl dolls with different outfits and a book — the Verona Public Library has a large collection of “Adult Kits” that can be checked out for 28 days. Among them: Kits for crocheting, pickleball and podcasting.

“There’s even a metal detector — you can check it out and take that to the beach or wherever,” said librarian assistant Amber Marz, who noted that language-learning kits are also very popular.

Verona’s “Ice Age Trail Kit” includes guide books and “it comes in a backpack so you can take the whole thing with you on a hike,” Marz said. “We have a ‘Prairie Identification Kit’ so people can literally go right outside the door of the library and use it.”

The public libraries in Cambridge, Stoughton and Verona are among the many across Wisconsin that are offering day passes to state parks through a program with the Department of Natural Resources.

The volunteer Friends group at the Cambridge library, for example, purchased 100 daily vehicle admission passes for $5 each. While they last, anyone with an SCLS library card can get a pass for free and use it to take a carload of friends or family — in a vehicle with Wisconsin license plates — to any state park on the day they specify with the library.