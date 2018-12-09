Decorating, crafting and preserving with canning jars is all the rage and I’m right there with those Mason jar lovers. For this month’s craft, the jar itself plays only a small role, and we’ll focus instead on crafting with the jar lids and rings.

Jar ring Christmas tree

Supplies:

Two boxes of canning jar lids and rings — $3.78 each at Wal-Mart

Hot glue gun and glue sticks

Decorative ornaments and bells — $1 per package at the dollar store

Twine

This tree made out of canning jar rings is easy to construct and inexpensive to decorate, thanks to the wide variety of Christmas decor to be found at a local dollar store. Start by laying out your jar rings in a triangle, or tree formation. One box of 12 canning jar lids and rings will make a 4-tiered tree, but I wanted mine to be a little bigger, so I used a second box for a total of 15 rings. Once your tree is laid out, start to hot glue the rings together. I found the rings glued together best when I alternated them front and back so the ridges nested together.

Once the rings have dried, select an ornament, bell or other decoration to hang inside each ring. I attached mine with twine, but you could use fishing line, thread or ribbon, depending on the look and color scheme you want to achieve. I found the bow I made with twine to stay in place well, but if yours starts to slip down the ring, simply put a dab of hot glue on the ring where you want your bow to sit.

When all the rings are filled, you can further decorate your jar ring tree with a star at the top and large bow at the bottom. A simple loop tied out of twine on the top of tree will allow it to hang from any nail or hook in your house.

This craft has a slightly rustic look and I love how it can be customized in many ways. Decorating with all bells would make a delightful addition to a front door, or painting the rings green would really make it pop. You could also weave a small strand of battery-operated Christmas lights through the rings and have the perfect outside decoration.

Canning jar lid snowman

Supplies:

Canning jar lids

White craft paint

Paint brushes

Googly eyes

Orange scrap fabric

Black beads or buttons

Hammer and nail

Glue

Twine

Marker

Now, what to do with all those canning jar lids ... build a snowman, of course! This ornament appeals to me for several reasons: It used up something extra I have hanging around (the lids), and it is slightly bigger than the average tree ornament, so it can hang as a stand alone decoration or be added to the tree.

Don’t let the list of supplies overwhelm you. Aside from white paint, chances are good you will have suitable snowman accessories around the house.

The first step is to take three lids and place them one at a time on a canning jar. Next, with a large nail, hammer a hole toward the top of one lid and at the top and bottom of the other two lids. This is how you’ll connect your section of snowman at the end.

Once the holes are made, paint the top silver side of the lid with white craft paint. This is a great job for children and mine found that dabbing on the paint with a sponge-type brush was more effective than painting in a traditional way. Let the paint dry and decide if you need another coat. Once the paint is dry, glue on three black buttons or beads in a vertical line in the center of a lid with two holes. Then glue googly eyes and a nose cut out of scrap fabric on the second lid with two holes, and finish the face of the snowman by adding a smiley or silly face with permanent marker.

When the glue is dry, feed some twine or your string of choice through the top hole of the face lid and knot the loop. Then feed a foot-long piece of twine through the bottom hole of the same lid, knot it at the back of the lid, and weave it through the holes in the lid with the glued buttons and then lastly the plain lid. Knot the twine in the back of the third lid and snowman ornament is finished!