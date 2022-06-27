It's not just food — it's history: Yusuf Bin-Rella connects growing, cooking and community

Be kind to the plants. Nestle their tender roots into the soil with good intentions, Yusuf Bin-Rella told students and volunteers at Allen Centennial Garden this spring as they filled a diasporic garden plot with young plants of collard greens, black-eyed peas and celosia.

“When you’re planting, there’s a transfer of energy,” Bin-Rella later explained. “That comes from different cultural beliefs, but essentially plants are living things.” And the act of nurturing — whether in the garden or with people — “is to have good intentions.”

And that’s at the crux of the many projects that Bin-Rella — gardener, chef, community builder, Madison native — digs into.

By day the food service supervisor at the Dejope Residence Hall on the UW-Madison campus, Bin-Rella spends his very-early mornings and evenings working his own garden. On weekends and weeknights, he’ll cook and dish up food steeped in tradition and ancestry, served with a story.

“I think he has such a unique and genuine approach in the ways he comes into the food space,” said Hedi Rudd, deputy director of South Madison programs for Rooted, a nonprofit that runs a garden network, a CSA farm, a community meals program and workshops across the city.

“There’s always a story behind the food that he cooks,” said Rudd, who has known Bin-Rella since childhood, when they attended the same church in South Madison.

“It’s not just food — but (a way) to tell a story and to reach back into history.”

Rudd nominated Bin-Rella earlier this year for a Silver Lining Award, a project of the Madison Arts Commission to recognize arts, hospitality and community organizations that had gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her nomination, she lauded Bin-Rella’s work “to bring us to the table and break bread together in order to see past our differences and to find comfort in one another.”

“The food landscape in Madison is pretty vast. There are so many good chefs and so many people that are doing great things with food,” she later explained. “But I think Yusuf is someone who is actually planting a seed in the spring, watching it grow, then taking that food and putting it in a pot and serving it to the community — along with history and information that helps you pay homage to the ancestors. I’m sure there are other people who do that, too, but I’d like to see more of it.”

‘Dinners in the Garden’

Most early mornings Bin-Rella heads to Troy Farms and Troy Community Gardens, projects of Rooted, on the city’s North Side. On a recent Thursday night there, he served up plates of curried greens, wild rice and homemade cornbread as part of the site’s weekly “Dinners in the Garden.”

The menu had roots in Bin-Rella’s African American heritage, as well as the Indigenous traditions of the land where he was raised.

“I’m a culinary genealogist,” he explained when he was featured in a gardener profile on the PBS Wisconsin series “Let’s Grow Stuff,” “finding my roots through my DNA and connecting to my ancestors like that.”

“Black and Indigenous communities share a lot of the same histories of forced migration, having our traditional foods stolen from us, and also our foodways stolen from us,” he told “Let’s Grow Stuff.” “It’s really culturally rewarding for me to grow food from my ancestors.”

Bin-Rella and his project TradeRoots collaborated with Rooted to create the agricultural garden on the King Street corner of the state Capitol grounds. Framed against a postcard landscape of manicured lawns and colorful annuals, the unexpected urban farm plot is home to traditional food crops of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) such as lemon grass, basil and other herbs used in Hmong cooking; Indigenous corn from seed from Dan Cornelius, an Oneida Nation grower in Stoughton and close collaborator of Bin-Rella’s; collard greens, okra and fish peppers, a “secret ingredient” in some African dishes.

“It’s meant to be a demonstration garden, to show what you can grow in a small space” and to expose passersby to the beauty of an agricultural garden in a Downtown setting, Bin-Rella said.

Highlighting diversity

This spring, Allen Centennial Garden also invited Bin-Rella — along with students from the UW-Madison Native American Center for Health Professionals and Yimmuaj Yang, from the Groundswell Conservancy community of Hmong farmers in Madison — to add agricultural plants to the public botanical garden, which also serves as an “outdoor classroom” for horticulture students and gardeners.

With the new agricultural plot, “My goal was to use the space to highlight more diversity,” garden director Reba Luiken explained. “We have an English garden, a French garden, but we didn’t really have anything from these other cultures.”

In the new diasporic garden at Allen Centennial Garden, a favorite crop that Bin-Rella likes to point out is the feathery plant celosia — also known as red fox or coxcomb, and often used as a decorative accent in Madison home gardens.

But celosia is likewise an iron-rich green, delicious, fully edible and widely consumed in West Africa, Bin-Rella said. And it might just be the next “it“ ingredient on the U.S. culinary scene, he told Food and Wine magazine in 2021.

Madison roots

Bin-Rella grew up on Madison’s West Side, then moved to the North Side when he was 14. At 15 he started his restaurant career as a dishwasher and “ice cream fabricator” at Ella’s Deli, then later moved on to jobs at places like the former New Orleans Take-Out restaurants and the Fluno Center at UW-Madison.

Two experiences — a culinary trip to Africa with a team led by culinary historian and food writer Michael Twitty, and cooking at Standing Rock during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests — were transformative, as he focused more attention on issues of food sovereignty and ancestry, he said.

He also throws his support — and asks others to, as well — behind local BIPOC and Black-owned businesses, such as the South Madison Farmers Market held four times a week and featuring fresh local produce by longtime Madison-area farmer Robert Pierce, and Supercharge Foods, an urban farm and juice bar with locations on East Washington Avenue and State Street.

Bin-Rella is also inspired by Venice Williams of Alice’s Garden in Milwaukee and Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, a nonprofit that promotes traditional food systems and farming techniques.

His top tip for home gardeners? Try to connect to your own ancestry — just one plant at a time, Bin-Rella said.

“Find a culturally relevant food — something that your own ancestors, or at least your grandparents, grew,” he said. Plant it, watch it grow, think about the past. “Then there’s a little more of a story for you.”

