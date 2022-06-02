Inside one of the few historic Frank Lloyd Wright homes where you can cook, lounge and sleep

The roof had all but succumbed to water damage. Animals had burrowed indoors, interior fixtures were missing or crumbling away and the heating and plumbing systems were shot. The Seth Peterson Cottage was unlivable.
In 1989, volunteers set about restoring the last building commissioned in Wisconsin from the world-famous, Wisconsin-born architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The renovation lasted until 1992, when the Seth Peterson Cottage became an overnight destination for countless travelers who would stay there and experience, firsthand, the magic of living in a Wright-designed building.
The Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the cottage’s restoration — and its success as a self-sustaining nonprofit — with a special open house June 12. The public can drop by for tours and to take in the history, architecture and towering woods that envelop the home.
Perched atop a steep wooded hill on Mirror Lake, an hour north of Madison, the cottage is built of Wisconsin sandstone and other local materials. Though just 880 square feet, the interior has a breathtaking spaciousness. William Wesley Peters, Wright’s chief assistant, described the intimate home as having “more architecture per square foot” than anything else Wright designed.
It was commissioned in 1958 by Seth Peterson, a young fan of Wright’s work who after high school unsuccessfully applied for admission to Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship as an apprentice. Peterson, a native of Black Earth, later took a job as a computer operator for the state and bought a cottage property on Mirror Lake. In time he persuaded Wright, then nearly 90, to design a home for him and his fiancée.
Neither man saw the cottage completed. Wright died in April 1959. A year later, Peterson took his own life, just two months shy of his 24th birthday.
The cottage was sold to the Pritchard family of Milwaukee, who owned it for six years before it was purchased by the state Department of Natural Resources. While the DNR bought many cottages around the lake for demolition in order to create Mirror Lake State Park, it recognized the significance of a Wright-designed building and left it intact.
“They essentially boarded the place up where it sat for 23 years,” said Bill Martinelli, a Conservancy member who helped with the cottage’s restoration. For all that time, it was “a piece of art sitting out in the woods.”
A group of volunteers rallied by the late Audrey Laatsch, who owned a cottage on another side of Mirror Lake, formed the nonprofit Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, raised $350,000 and hired architect John Eifler to direct the restoration. Three years later, the cottage became the first Frank Lloyd Wright-designed structure that members of the public could rent for a weekend getaway.
Today, the cottage is booked two years out. Stays cost $325 a night with a two-night minimum. June and October, the most popular months for rentals, are already full for 2024.
The Conservancy operates the cottage under a renewable lease with the DNR. Staying there is the ultimate in relaxation, said Tim McNeely of Georgetown, Kentucky, who has visited the cottage every year since 2001.
A self-described Frank Lloyd Wright aficionado, McNeely and his wife spend their time there reading, listening to music and marveling at the surrounding landscape.
“There’s no TV. For years my cell phone wouldn’t work there,” McNeely said. “You get away from all those things that you do every day and go into total relaxation mode.”
Centered around a massive stone fireplace, the Seth Peterson Cottage incorporates many of the features that Wright is known for, said Martinelli: an openness to nature, the use of natural materials such as stone, glass and wood, and the way it is sited on the property to take advantage of natural light.
“The inside borrows space from the outside,” he said. Renting out the cottage has “been a very successful project for us financially — and helped people get a better idea of the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.”
An architect from the Wisconsin landscape
The Wisconsin State Journal marked the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth with an award-winning special section published on June 4, 2017. Here again is the introduction to that series of articles:
Frank Lloyd Wright left a mark on Wisconsin just as Wisconsin left a mark on him. The man widely considered to be America’s greatest architect was born in Richland Center, spent much of his youth in Madison, and worked many summers on his uncle’s farm near Spring Green. It was in that same fertile valley he would build Taliesin, his home, studio, architectural school and laboratory for new ideas.
Thursday marks the 150th anniversary of Wright’s birth. It is an occasion to note not only his work, but the creative spirit of the individual and the extraordinary impact of design. More than a century before it became a catchword of contemporary America, Wright was pioneering concepts of sustainability. His houses were positioned to take advantage of solar conditions, inviting natural light. They were built with local materials, dug from the earth.
Wright conceived the Prairie style of architecture, where buildings are designed to be site-specific, becoming an integral part of the landscape. Today, reflections of that style are everywhere.
Wright did not stop with architecture. He designed furniture, textiles and other decorative arts, helping to create a new American aesthetic.
Wright’s 150th is being celebrated with tours, lectures, even a new exhibit at the Madison Children’s Museum. Travelers can follow the state Department of Tourism’s new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which wends from Richland Center to Racine, making stops at Wright masterpieces in Madison such as Monona Terrace and the Unitarian Meeting House.
“We have some outstanding buildings in Madison that I think were very close to Wright’s heart,” said Jim Erickson, director of preservation at Taliesin, which draws some 25,000 visitors from across the U.S. and 17 countries each year.
Taliesin — along with the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison and eight other U.S. landmarks designed by Wright — were jointly nominated to the UNESCO World Heritage List. If selected, they will be in the elite global company of the Great Wall of China, France’s Chartres Cathedral and America’s Grand Canyon. (Editor's note: In 2019, a group of eight major works designed by Wright — including the Jacobs House and Taliesin — were in fact added to the UNESCO World Heritage List jointly as “The 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.”)
Wright designed buildings in 36 U.S. states, Canada and Japan. Yet the shade of red he picked for the logo to sign his drawings came from the tall, red lilies he knew from the meadows of his Wisconsin youth.
After traveling to “the distant, strange and beautiful places that I used to read about when I was a boy,” the architect wrote in his 1930 essay titled “Why I Love Wisconsin,” he’d come home.
“... (E)very time I come back here,” he wrote of his beloved Wisconsin valley, “it is with the feeling there is nothing anywhere better than this is.”
— Gayle Worland
If you go
What: “Celebrating 30 Years Living with Wright,” open house and celebration of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Seth Peterson Cottage
Where: Seth Peterson Cottage, E9982 Fern Dell Road, Lake Delton
When: 1 to 4 p.m., June 12. A special anniversary ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Admission: Free (for June 12 event)
Monthly tours: Tours of the cottage are held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. the second Sunday of each month ($5 per person; free for children 12 and under and Seth Peterson Conservancy members). Advance reservations for the monthly tours are not required. Special tours for groups of 10 or more are also available on a limited basis; call 608-393-7472 for more information.
The windows that frame Bill Martinelli, a board member of the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, are a signature element in the last building in Wisconsin designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Seth Peterson Cottage was saved and restored by volunteers, who on June 12 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its reopening.
Low ceilings and a narrow corridor lead toward the bedroom of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Seth Peterson Cottage near Baraboo. Bill Martinelli, of the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, was one of the many volunteers who helped to restore the building.
A stone floor at the Seth Peterson Cottage, tucked away in Mirror Lake State Park, was removed piece by piece and then painstakingly reassembled in its original formation in a complete rehabilitation of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building in 1992.