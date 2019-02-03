February is the time of year we like to share our love. Unfortunately, it’s also the time of year we tend to spread our germs. So this year, in an effort to keep it clean, make your Valentine some homemade, squishy soap that will celebrate the season and help keep the crud at bay.

Supplies:

Corn starch — $1.56 for 16 ounces

Castile soap — $9.49 for 32 ounces

Almond oil — $6

Food coloring (optional)

Homemade squishy soap is almost as fun to make as it is to receive. Reminiscent of Play-Doh , this soap, made with corn starch, castile soap and oils, smells great and lathers well. To make it, first measure your ingredients. I tried several different ratios and found this one to work best: ½ cup corn starch, ¼ cup castile soap and 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of almond or baby oil. This should yield a tennis-ball size piece of soap. However all ingredients can be adjusted to make the soap your desired squishiness — just up the oil for more squish or up the corn starch for a firmer bar.

Castile soap comes in several wonderful scents and unscented, which means you can choose how you want your soap to smell without needing additional supplies.

Measure and pour all ingredients into a bowl and start to mix. Once slightly combined, add a few drops of food coloring and continue to stir. After a couple minutes of stirring, a slightly crumbly dough will form. You can then start to combine the soap with your hands for a few minutes until the texture becomes smooth and moldable.

The options from here are many. You can make several different colors of dough and then combine them; you can mold the dough into a heart; or if you are my children, you can jump immediately into the bathtub and start putting the squishy soap to use. It’s best to store the soap in an airtight container so it doesn’t dry out.

If you’re giving it as a Valentine, I suggest including a note specifying that it’s soap, so someone doesn’t mistake it for an edible treat.