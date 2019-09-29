Gardening classes: UW-Extension Dane County is offering its annual Green Thumb Gardening classes in the fall this year instead of spring. The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! UW-Madison Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in-depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener. Translation is available for those preferring the information in a different language. A limited number of scholarships for financial need are offered. Please contact me at the Extension Dane County office at 608-224-3715 or johnson.lisa@countyofdane.com.
Classes will be on Wednesday evenings, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Extension Dane County Office, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, on the East Side of Madison near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Highway 51. Register for the complete class series at a discounted price or individual classes according to your interests.
Check the Extension Dane County website for further information at https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/greenthumb/. If you don’t have internet access for registration, call the office at 608-224-3704 for assistance. We hope to see you there!
2019 class topicsOct. 9: Putting the Garden to Bed for Winter and Seed Saving/Seed Starting
Oct. 16: Ornamental Grasses and Plants for Fall Color
Oct. 30: Garden Landscape Design
Nov. 6: Native Plants and Pollinators
Nov. 13: Organic Vegetable Garden Planning and Techniques
Nov. 20: Vegetable Garden Insect Pests and Diseases
Dec. 4: Winter Pruning of Trees, Shrubs and Fruit Trees