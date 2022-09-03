Garden calendar | For the week of Sept. 4, 2022

Lawns: Lawns benefit from fertilization at least once a year with nitrogen-containing products to maintain turf density, to shade out weed seedlings and prevent runoff. If you only do it once, it is best to do it now, around Labor Day. Fertilizing in early September promotes faster green-up and growth next spring. You can reduce the amount of fertilizer you need to apply annually by up to one application per year by leaving clippings on your lawn when mowing.

Apply no more than one pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per application this fall. The “N” (nitrogen) number on the label of your product indicates the percentage of nitrogen in the product and you will need this number to calculate the amount needed to apply one pound (or less) per 1,000 square feet. There are online fertilizer calculators you can use, such as this one from the University of Missouri: http://agebb.missouri.edu/fertcalc/ — type in the percentage N and your square footage.

You can use organic lawn fertilizer products versus conventional ones if you prefer, but they contain less soluble nitrogen, and soil micro-organisms must break them down to release the nutrients, unlike conventional soluble products where nutrients are available right away. You may also need to apply organic products more often during the season to get the same results as conventional products as they are less concentrated.

A benefit to organic products that conventional fertilizers don’t have is that after roughly 10 to 20 years of use, organic nitrogen accumulates in the soil, so lawns start to need less fertilizer. Visit https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/ and type “A3958” into the search box for a publication titled “Organic and Reduced Risk Lawn Care.” Once the publication comes up, scroll down to the red box marked “download” to read and/or print it out. It has suggestions for organic/reduced risk products for lawn fertilization and tips on how often to apply them.

For conventional lawn fertilizers, select one with at least 25 to 50% slow release (insoluble) nitrogen — this information is on the bag. Avoid blends with high rates of quick-release (soluble) nitrogen that won’t stay in the soil long, especially in areas with sandy soils or high water tables, to avoid getting the product in groundwater.

While grass grown in sun needs one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet, turf in grown in shade needs ½-pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet, because it isn’t growing as vigorously. Don’t add more in shade, thinking it will get you stronger turf, because it will just result in weak lush growth that is more susceptible to diseases like powdery mildew or rust. Visit https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/ and type “A2303” into the search box to view a publication titled “Lawn Fertilization” with more information on lawn fertilizers.