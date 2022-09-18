Garden calendar | For the week of Sept. 18, 2022

Perennials: This time of year, beautiful, blooming chrysanthemums appear in garden centers. Unfortunately, they don’t always overwinter well in our area. There are techniques you can use though, to give your mums the best chance of survival.

First, only plant them in areas with good drainage. Chrysanthemums don’t tolerate ice and poor drainage well, especially not over winter. When we receive rain on top of snow, or heavy snows that melt and re-freeze on top of plants, we often lose mums; so avoid heavy clay soils and low, wet areas. Plant in areas with good sun exposure — at least 6 hours, preferably with some afternoon sun. Good air circulation is important to help prevent disease.

Another tip is to plant them as early as possible for more time to get better established before the ground freezes. You can even buy mums in spring, but then you don’t get to see the bloom color. Another strategy is to purchase plants that are less root-bound and smaller, as they generally establish better than highly root-bound specimens in larger pots. If you do choose larger plants that are very root-bound, be sure to loosen and slightly spread out the roots before planting.

If you don’t typically use a mulch in your garden do apply a “winter mulch” (I recommend double-shredded hardwood bark) about 2 inches deep around the root zone to protect the plant from freeze-thaw cycles in fall and winter and potential heaving out of the ground due to those cycles. Put down the mulch after the ground freezes to keep the ground frozen. Don’t “bury” the plant; leave about an inch of space between the edge of the clump and the beginning of your mulched area. If you already have mulch in your garden, you are good to go and don’t need to add more.

A final tip is to refrain from cutting your chrysanthemums to the ground after the first hard freeze like we do with many other perennials (unless there has been a lot of disease; then it is better to remove that material). Research has shown that keeping about 12 inches of stems in place protects the crown. It also provides a little protection in spring from late frosts. I leave the old stems in place until the new growth is a little over an inch tall and then cut it back just above the new growth in spring.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator