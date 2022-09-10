Garden calendar | For the week of Sept. 11, 2022

Wild cucumber vine: This native but weedy plant always attracts attention when it begins blooming along the roadsides. Since it has been a fairly wet year in the southern part of the state, it seems to be profuse this season.

The plant is found throughout Wisconsin and North America. Although it is a native plant, we sometimes refer to it as a weedy native since it is so prolific and can overrun and smother neighboring plants.

Wild cucumber, Echinocycstis lobata, is a member of the Cucurbitaceae family, just like cucumbers, squash and melons, but it is not edible. Most of the time, we don’t notice it until it blooms and then it seems to be everywhere. It is an annual so it reproduces by seed. The seedpods are spiny, and some people can develop contact dermatitis from the pods.

It can be used as an ornamental; the flowers are fragrant and attractive. But it will produce seeds that just like morning glory are likely to germinate next season and come up all over the place. If you have a lot of it and are interested in management, it can be controlled by pulling or with herbicides. In general, it won’t hurt large established trees, but can damage evergreens or small trees that it might envelop.

There is more information from an article on the Wisconsin Horticulture website: https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/wild-cucumber-echinocystis-lobata/

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator