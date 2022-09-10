 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden calendar | For the week of SEPT. 11, 2022

Garden calendar | For the week of Sept. 11, 2022

  • 0
Cucumber vine

Wild cucumber vine seems to be fairly prevalent this season.

 SUSAN MAHR, UW-Madison Dept. of Extension

Wild cucumber vine: This native but weedy plant always attracts attention when it begins blooming along the roadsides. Since it has been a fairly wet year in the southern part of the state, it seems to be profuse this season.

The plant is found throughout Wisconsin and North America. Although it is a native plant, we sometimes refer to it as a weedy native since it is so prolific and can overrun and smother neighboring plants.

Wild cucumber, Echinocycstis lobata, is a member of the Cucurbitaceae family, just like cucumbers, squash and melons, but it is not edible. Most of the time, we don’t notice it until it blooms and then it seems to be everywhere. It is an annual so it reproduces by seed. The seedpods are spiny, and some people can develop contact dermatitis from the pods.

It can be used as an ornamental; the flowers are fragrant and attractive. But it will produce seeds that just like morning glory are likely to germinate next season and come up all over the place. If you have a lot of it and are interested in management, it can be controlled by pulling or with herbicides. In general, it won’t hurt large established trees, but can damage evergreens or small trees that it might envelop.

People are also reading…

There is more information from an article on the Wisconsin Horticulture website: https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/wild-cucumber-echinocystis-lobata/

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

Send us your questions

Ask UW-Extension horticulture educator Lisa Johnson your questions about your yard, garden and plants. Send questions to features@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Questions to ask before installing solar panels

Ask the Builder: Questions to ask before installing solar panels

A subscriber to my newsletter approached me recently with a dilemma. He's 81 years old, and he wanted to know if it was a good idea to invest in a rooftop solar system. He knows that he may not live long enough to experience a return on his investment. Should he do it anyway?

Ask the Builder: Questions to ask before installing solar panels

Ask the Builder: Questions to ask before installing solar panels

A subscriber to my newsletter approached me recently with a dilemma. He's 81 years old, and he wanted to know if it was a good idea to invest in a rooftop solar system. He knows that he may not live long enough to experience a return on his investment. Should he do it anyway?

Install a USB charger device

Install a USB charger device

Charging mobile devices is a daily habit for many of us, whether it’ s a mobile phone, tablet or any digital device. The endless maze of cords and chargers can be annoying to keep straight and organized. We like the convenience of swapping out a standard wall outlet for a wall charger to take care of charging devices.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics