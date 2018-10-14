Nuisance insects in the home: They’re back! It’s the season for brown marmorated stinkbugs, boxelder bugs and Asian multicolored lady beetles to be looking for overwintering sites — in your house. All three may gather on the sunny side of your house (south or west side) in higher quantities. BMSB, unlike our native stinkbug, are native to Asia. They not only damage crops, but can overwinter in large numbers inside homes and office buildings as do boxelder bugs and multicolored Asian lady beetles.
Stinkbugs are so named because they release a foul odor when damaged. Like native stinkbugs, they have shield-shaped bodies. They are about ½ to 5/8 inch long with a brown marbled appearance and a checkerboard pattern of whitish and dark brown spots on the abdomen just beyond the edge of their wings; their antennae have alternating light and dark bands. Their underside is whitish. They may startle you with the loud buzzing noise they make when in flight, but they do not sting or bite.
However, BMSB is a major concern not only because it is a poor houseguest, but because it feeds on a wide range of food crops. Damage to apples, cherries, cranberries, grapes, peaches, pears, raspberries, green beans, peppers, sweet corn, tomatoes, field corn and soybeans costs farmers hundreds of thousands of dollars where BMSB populations are high in eastern and southeastern states.
As with boxelder bugs and multicolored Asian lady beetles, exclusion is the primary control. Keep all three out of the house by sealing up entry points like screen window holes and gaps around the garage door. If already inside, you can vacuum them up, or they drown very quickly in a jar of soapy water. Many insecticide labels don’t yet include BMSB, so they would not be legal to use even if effective. Also, BMSB is resistant to many reduced risk insecticides that are labeled for indoor use.
For monitoring BMSB in your garden, traps and lures are available from Ag-Bio, Great Lakes IPM, and other companies. Unlike Japanese beetle traps, they don’t attract stinkbugs from long distances. Traps also aren’t reported to cause more damage to crops close to the trap from insects aggregating near it. If you have large numbers of stinkbugs in the house, Virginia Tech has done some research on indoor traps. They found that filling a foil roasting pan with water and dish soap and putting a bright light suspended over the pan to attract the bugs in a dark room works quite well. In fact, they discovered that the foil pan trap eliminated 14 times more stink bugs than store-bought traps that cost up to $50.
For more information, visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and search for “brown marmorated stinkbug” under the Fact sheets tab.