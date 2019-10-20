Vegetables: It is a good time to plant garlic bulbs at the end of October or beginning of November. There are two major categories of garlic varieties: hardneck and softneck. Hardneck varieties have a milder flavor and do better in Wisconsin winters. They are called “hardneck” because the base of the flower stalk, called a scape, hardens after harvest. Softneck varieties have a stronger flavor, and if they do well over the winter, can produce higher yields. They are also better for storage. These are the varieties with stems that can be braided.
Many garden centers and catalogs have good selections of both types. Select large, firm heads of cloves and break them up into individual cloves. The bigger the clove, the stronger the resulting plant will be. Plant them about six inches apart and two to three inches deep with the pointy “nose” end facing up. Mulch lightly with straw. Garlic prefers well-drained, rich organic soil; it will not do well in very heavy clay.
If you plant too early, they may start to sprout (sometimes this happens if you plant at the right time as well!). If this happens, after the first hard frost, put a thicker coat of mulch on.
Don’t cut back your asparagus until it is brown. Even then, be sure to leave a foot or so of stems and foliage. Research has shown that the stems help protect the crowns over winter. One exception to this rule is that if you had rust disease in the foliage — then it should be removed to help prevent spores from overwintering and re-infecting the spears in spring. A second exception is if you had asparagus beetles – their eggs overwinter on asparagus ferns, so you would want to clean up the stems instead of letting them stand.
Lawns: For the last mowing of the season, cut the grass a little shorter than normal. Generally, during the growing season you want the grass to be 3 ½-4 inches tall to help keep it healthy and to help shade out weeds. For the last mowing, cut to about 2 ½ inches to provide less food and tunnel space for voles, as well as less biomass that may be attacked by snow mold in spring if we have heavy snowfall in winter.