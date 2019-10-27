Protect trees and shrubs from winter wildlife damage: It’s a good time now, before the snow flies and the ground freezes, to put protective fencing around trees and shrubs that often experience damage from deer, rabbit, vole, or mouse feeding over winter. Fruit trees, crab apples, burning bush shrubs, shrub hibiscus, low-growing junipers and arborvitaes are among the plants that are most commonly damaged. Here at the Teaching Garden, we even had voles chewing the bark off the bottom of the branches on a low-growing forsythia.
One material to use to protect your plants is quarter-inch mesh-size or half-inch mesh-size metal hardware cloth. Be sure to use gloves (preferably leather or thick rubber) when handling the cut edges as they are very sharp. Safety goggles are not a bad idea either as the cut rolls tend to snap back into a cylinder shape after being cut.
Chicken wire has holes large enough for voles and mice to slip through, so it is not as effective at preventing damage. The ¼” mesh-size hardware cloth is usually available in heights of 24” and 36” and can be purchased in rolls that are a number of feet long, at most home improvement stores. Also, the ½” mesh size is available in a 48” height size. Some hardware stores allow you to cut it to custom widths if you only need a small amount. I prefer to use the 36-inch-tall or 48-inch-tall mesh in case the snow is high; it also offers the most protection against buck-rub deer damage on tree trunks.
Use a tin snips or other heavy-duty cutter to snip to size. You can splay the mesh out around the bottom of the trunk so it is flat to the ground. Use sod-staples (also called landscape stakes) that are U-shaped to pound through the holes in the mesh into the ground to prevent rodents from tunneling under the mesh. You can also mound a couple inches of bark on top of the area where the wire and ground meet for extra protection, or add a couple bricks or rocks. The edges around the sides of the cylinder can be fastened together with thin rubber coated wire or cable ties threaded through the mesh for easy removal in spring. Here at the Teaching Garden at the Extension Dane County office we even screen over the top of the shrubs if deer have been an issue.