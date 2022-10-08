 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 9, 2022

  • 0

Soil Testing: It’s a great time to do soil testing now for the vegetable garden, as well as perennial and annual beds, turf areas and areas where you grow fruit.

Fall is less busy at the lab than spring, so it’s a good time to send a sample in. Also, a test will tell you if you need to add compost this fall for next spring’s vegetable garden. Samples should be mailed to (or dropped off at) the UW Soils Lab at 4702 University Ave. in Madison, along with a form that tells the lab what type of plants you are growing so they can customize their recommendations for the needs of those plants.

For example, blueberries need a very acid soil, so if your form says you are growing them, the Lab can accurately tell you what to do to make your soil hospitable for growing this crop — hint, it can be difficult if your soil is very alkaline to begin with. Go to http://uwlab.soils.wisc.edu/ for the form, information on how to collect samples and the address to send samples for analysis. You can also call your local Extension office (in Dane County, the number is 608-224-3700) for a printed copy of the form and a soil test bag if you don’t have internet access.

People are also reading…

Soil testing is important for new gardens, so you have baseline information for fertilizer application, as well as for beds that haven’t been tested for a while. Baseline information can reveal nutrient deficiencies, or it may reveal that you don’t need to add anything at all.

The University of Wisconsin Soils Lab’s standard soil test costs $15 and the report includes information on your soil pH (this is a measure of the acidity and alkalinity of your soil), the percent organic matter, phosphorus and potassium levels and if needed, a lime or sulfur recommendation, fertilizer recommendation and other environmental tips.

The Lab also does testing for an additional cost for calcium, magnesium, sulfate, lead and micronutrients, as well as testing of plant tissue for nutrients.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

Send us your questions

Ask UW-Extension horticulture educator Lisa Johnson your questions about your yard, garden and plants. Send questions to features@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lego-themed Kenosha house goes viral

Lego-themed Kenosha house goes viral

A Kenosha home that went on sale less than two weeks ago became a viral hit for its décor, selling just days later for above its asking price of $250,000.

Ask the Builder: The games contractors play

Ask the Builder: The games contractors play

Among the many columns I’ve written in the 30 years since Ask the Builder came to be, this one will be unique. I think it’s important for you to know why I switched careers from being a full-time builder, remodeler and master plumber to a syndicated newspaper columnist and then video personality.

Ask the Builder: The games contractors play

Ask the Builder: The games contractors play

Among the many columns I’ve written in the 30 years since Ask the Builder came to be, this one will be unique. I think it’s important for you to know why I switched careers from being a full-time builder, remodeler and master plumber to a syndicated newspaper columnist and then video personality.

Build a rail fence

Build a rail fence

A rail and post fence is one of the easiest fences to build. Its horizontal rails fit into pre-cut holes in the fence posts, so they go together like pins in a slot. Originally, it was a fast way to keep livestock from straying into a nearby homestead; today, its natural good looks make it an attractive addition to just about anyone's home.

The logistics of having two separate living trusts

The logistics of having two separate living trusts

Q: I notice that you often advise your readers to use a living trust to pass on a home to children. When both husband and wife who own the home jointly each have a trust, what determines whose trust the home is put into? I read your weekly column and have become much better informed as a result. Thank you.

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics