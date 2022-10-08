Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 9, 2022

Soil Testing: It’s a great time to do soil testing now for the vegetable garden, as well as perennial and annual beds, turf areas and areas where you grow fruit.

Fall is less busy at the lab than spring, so it’s a good time to send a sample in. Also, a test will tell you if you need to add compost this fall for next spring’s vegetable garden. Samples should be mailed to (or dropped off at) the UW Soils Lab at 4702 University Ave. in Madison, along with a form that tells the lab what type of plants you are growing so they can customize their recommendations for the needs of those plants.

For example, blueberries need a very acid soil, so if your form says you are growing them, the Lab can accurately tell you what to do to make your soil hospitable for growing this crop — hint, it can be difficult if your soil is very alkaline to begin with. Go to http://uwlab.soils.wisc.edu/ for the form, information on how to collect samples and the address to send samples for analysis. You can also call your local Extension office (in Dane County, the number is 608-224-3700) for a printed copy of the form and a soil test bag if you don’t have internet access.

Soil testing is important for new gardens, so you have baseline information for fertilizer application, as well as for beds that haven’t been tested for a while. Baseline information can reveal nutrient deficiencies, or it may reveal that you don’t need to add anything at all.

The University of Wisconsin Soils Lab’s standard soil test costs $15 and the report includes information on your soil pH (this is a measure of the acidity and alkalinity of your soil), the percent organic matter, phosphorus and potassium levels and if needed, a lime or sulfur recommendation, fertilizer recommendation and other environmental tips.

The Lab also does testing for an additional cost for calcium, magnesium, sulfate, lead and micronutrients, as well as testing of plant tissue for nutrients.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator