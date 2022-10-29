Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 30, 2022

Garlic bulbs: It is a good time to plant garlic bulbs between Halloween and Thanksgiving as long as the ground is not frozen.

If you plant too early, garlic may start to sprout. If it does sprout, it is important to protect the sprouts as they can draw moisture out of the bulb like a wick. If you see sprouting occurring over the top of the mulch you applied at planting, after the first hard frost, put a second layer of straw mulch on top of the original layer. It is not ideal, as the sprouts can rot as well, but is the only workable solution.

There are two major categories of garlic varieties: hardneck and softneck. Hardneck varieties have a milder flavor and do better in Wisconsin winters. They are called “hardneck” because the base of the flower stalk, called a scape, hardens after harvest. Softneck varieties have a stronger flavor, and if they do well over the winter, can produce higher yields. They are also better for storage. Softneck variety stems can be braided.

Many garden centers and catalogs have good selections of both types. Select large, firm heads of cloves and break them up into individual cloves. The bigger the clove, the stronger the resulting plant will be, so discard any cloves that are small. Plant them about 6 inches apart and 2 to 3 inches deep with the pointy “nose” end facing up. If planted too close together, they can end up competing with each other, resulting in smaller cloves.

Some people like to plant in a trench, others dig individual holes; either method is fine. Garlic is a heavy feeder, and appreciates some compost mixed into the soil. Don’t use fertilizer products with high amounts of nitrogen, as this will stimulate the production of leaf growth rather than bulb growth. Garlic prefers well-drained, rich organic soil and will not do well in very heavy clay. This is especially important with softneck varieties. If you have very heavy clay, but still want to grow garlic, you may want to look into growing in raised beds, no taller than 6 inches in height. Mulch with about 6 inches of clean straw after planting.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator