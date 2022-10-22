Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 23, 2022

Summer-flowering bulbs: Dig up cannas, gladiolas and dahlias after frost when the foliage dies back to store them inside over winter.

Dig cannas after the tops die and let them dry for a few days. Shake off and remove as much soil as you can so they dry well. Once dry, cut the tops back to about 3-4 inches and leave them attached to the rhizome. Store cannas in a cool, moderately dry area with good air circulation. Putting them in mesh bags from potatoes or oranges, or even re-purposing old pantyhose for this purpose works well. Temperatures for storage should not get above 55°F or below 40°F.

Gladiola corms produce small “bulblets” called “cormels” on the underside of the corm as they get older. These will come up in a clump attached to the stem. Dig gladiolas after frost and discard any corms that are rotten, gently shaking off the loose soil from sound corms. Cut off the tops down to about two inches and let the corms dry for a few days. You can separate larger cormels from the corms if you desire at this time, keeping in mind that they will take a couple of seasons to produce plants big enough to bloom. After drying, it is best to “cure” the corms at a temperature of 80-85°F for two to three weeks if possible so they will store more successfully.

It can be challenging to find a place to do this in October! A warm dry attic or sunroom may work. After curing, break the old, dried corm from the base of the new one, and discard it, since it will no longer grow and may rot over winter. Two to three more days at curing temperature and a corky layer will form at the scar. Gladiola corms can be stored in open paper bags, cloth bags, or mesh bags. Make sure there is good air circulation and don’t stack the corms too deep in the bags. Store them at 40°F in a dry area like a cool basement.

Dig dahlia tubers after frost as well. Cut the stems back to about 4 inches, being careful not to injure the tubers — especially the area at the base of the old stem. Look at the base of the stem for small swellings; these are the buds for next year (called “eyes”). Shake soil off gently.

If you want to divide the tubers, do so shortly after digging. Each tuber must have at least three eyes with it — the tubers themselves are only storage organs and won’t produce stems without the bud (eye) tissue. Dry the tubers for a few hours and store in a cool dry area at about 50°F. They may desiccate if it is too dry, so wrap them in newspapers or pack in containers of barely moist peat moss for best results. Check them a couple of times a month to make sure they are not shriveling.

Check all your summer bulbs in April so you can discard any that didn’t overwinter and be ready to plant them in mid-May (cannas), late April or early May when soil is at least 55°F (gladiolas), and mid to late May after frost danger has passed (dahlias).

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator