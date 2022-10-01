 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 2, 2022

  • 0

Peonies: Peonies can be divided and/or transplanted from mid-September to the end of October. First, cut back any remaining foliage close to the ground. The ground should be moist for best success; if it is dry, water and then wait a day before digging.

Be careful when digging the tuberous roots as they are somewhat brittle. Dig out at least 8 inches from the edge of the clump to include as many rhizomes as possible. A heavy-duty potato fork or full-size sharp shovel are good tools for this. Have a tarp at the edge of the hole so you can place the rootball on it for dividing or for dragging the rootball to a new location if transplanting.

When replanting or dividing, look for the small pink to white “eyes” (the buds) near the top of the rhizomes; washing the rootball off before dividing or transplanting is often helpful in identifying these. The eyes are where the new stems will come from next year. If you are dividing peonies, each rhizome section you divide should have at least three eyes; those with fewer will take several years to flower again. Those with more than five eyes usually struggle and tend not produce a strong root system, so three to four eyes is just right.

People are also reading…

Replant so the eyes are located no deeper than 1½ to 2 inches below soil grade. One of the primary reasons that peonies don’t bloom is because they are planted too deep, so watch the depth when replanting. Be careful if transplanting/dividing that the peonies are replanted in areas with full sun, as another reason they don’t bloom is insufficient sun. Keep in mind that due to transplant/division stress, the peonies are likely to fail to bloom the next season.

Finally, if you are replanting a Japanese tree peony that has woody, not herbaceous, stems, you should be aware that they are grafted onto herbaceous peony rhizomes. For them, the graft union should be 3 to 4 inches below the soil surface.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

Send us your questions

Ask UW-Extension horticulture educator Lisa Johnson your questions about your yard, garden and plants. Send questions to features@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is your gas stove bad for your health?

Is your gas stove bad for your health?

Natural gas has been marketed for decades as a clean fuel, but a growing body of research shows that gas stoves can contribute significantly to indoor air pollution, as well as climate change.

How to goof-proof your home

How to goof-proof your home

Lots of household problems and accidents happen due to plain old goof-ups. Follow these tips so you’re not the goof.

Install an underdeck ceiling

Install an underdeck ceiling

To take advantage of the space beneath a second-floor deck, consider installing an underdeck. As a ceiling to the underside of the deck it also protects the area from rain and snow. The vinyl material acts as a ceiling drainage system and creates a ground level outdoor room or useful found space for storing bicycles and gardening equipment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics