Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 2, 2022

Peonies: Peonies can be divided and/or transplanted from mid-September to the end of October. First, cut back any remaining foliage close to the ground. The ground should be moist for best success; if it is dry, water and then wait a day before digging.

Be careful when digging the tuberous roots as they are somewhat brittle. Dig out at least 8 inches from the edge of the clump to include as many rhizomes as possible. A heavy-duty potato fork or full-size sharp shovel are good tools for this. Have a tarp at the edge of the hole so you can place the rootball on it for dividing or for dragging the rootball to a new location if transplanting.

When replanting or dividing, look for the small pink to white “eyes” (the buds) near the top of the rhizomes; washing the rootball off before dividing or transplanting is often helpful in identifying these. The eyes are where the new stems will come from next year. If you are dividing peonies, each rhizome section you divide should have at least three eyes; those with fewer will take several years to flower again. Those with more than five eyes usually struggle and tend not produce a strong root system, so three to four eyes is just right.

Replant so the eyes are located no deeper than 1½ to 2 inches below soil grade. One of the primary reasons that peonies don’t bloom is because they are planted too deep, so watch the depth when replanting. Be careful if transplanting/dividing that the peonies are replanted in areas with full sun, as another reason they don’t bloom is insufficient sun. Keep in mind that due to transplant/division stress, the peonies are likely to fail to bloom the next season.

Finally, if you are replanting a Japanese tree peony that has woody, not herbaceous, stems, you should be aware that they are grafted onto herbaceous peony rhizomes. For them, the graft union should be 3 to 4 inches below the soil surface.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator