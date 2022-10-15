Garden calendar | For the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Hardy bulbs: You can start planting spring-blooming bulbs such as daffodils, tulips, crocus, hyacinth, reticulated iris and ornamental onions now, and continue planting up till the ground freezes.

Bulbs look more natural when planted in clumps rather than stiff rows — and it means you have to dig fewer holes, so put five to eight in a hole together. The general rule for planting spring bulbs is to plant two to three times as deep as the bulb is tall. So, most large bulbs like tulips or daffodils will be planted about 6-8 inches deep while smaller bulbs will be planted 3-4 inches deep. Measure the planting depth from the bottom (not the top) of the bulb. Ideally, water in the bulbs after planting, especially if it is dry. If you plant hyacinth bulbs, use gloves, as some people develop dermatitis after handling the bulbs.

Most of the hardy spring-flowering bulbs evolved in desert or Mediterranean climates, such as Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. Therefore, many are not well-adapted to our wet, heavy clay soils, especially hybrid tulips. Consequently, they may not return more than a few years, especially if annuals that need a lot of water are planted on top of or right next to them. Bulbs appreciate moisture while blooming, but prefer a hot, dry summer afterwards when they go dormant. Bulbs need good drainage, so plant them where the soil is suitable.

If you have your heart set on tulips, planting “species” tulips, the shorter types with smaller flowers, may work better for you as they tend to last longer. Species tulips include named varieties of Tulipa clusiana, Tulipa tarda, Tulipa griegii and Tulipa kaufmanni, among others. Or, adjust your expectations and assume you’ll need to replace hybrid tulips every two-three years, thinking of them more or less like annuals.

For heavier soils, daffodils and snowdrops tend to last many years.

If you have issues with chipmunks or squirrels digging up bulbs, planting daffodils or hyacinth, which are poisonous to them can be helpful as they will be less motivated to dig up these bulbs. One strategy is to put a couple inches of “chicken grit” that you can buy in farm and feed stores just under the mulch (or if you don’t use mulch, about half an inch under the top of the soil) that is over the bulbs. Squirrels and chipmunks don’t like digging in this material and it may discourage them, but won’t interfere with the bulbs coming up in spring.

Another strategy is to place chicken wire held down with landscape staples or bricks over the bulbs for fall, winter and early spring, and remove the chicken wire as the foliage begins to emerge. Don’t wait too long or the foliage will get stuck in the wire and will have to be cut to remove it.