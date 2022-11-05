Garden calendar | For the week of Nov. 6, 2022

End-of-season tasks

Vegetables: Don’t cut back your asparagus until it is brown. Even then, be sure to leave a foot or so of stems and foliage. Research has shown that the stems help protect the crowns over winter. One exception to this rule is that if you had rust disease in the foliage — then it should be removed to help prevent spores from overwintering and re-infecting the spears in spring. A second exception is if you had asparagus beetles — their eggs overwinter on asparagus ferns, so you would want to clean up the stems instead of letting them stand.

Lawns: For the last mowing of the season, cut the grass a little shorter than normal. Generally, during the growing season you want the grass to be 3½ to 4 inches tall to help keep it healthy and to help shade out weeds. For the last mowing, cut to about 2½ inches to provide less food and tunnel space for voles, as well as less biomass that may be attacked by snow mold in spring if we have heavy snowfall in winter.

Keep watering trees and shrubs, especially evergreens: It has been a very dry autumn so far. You should keep watering your trees and shrubs, especially any evergreens that were planted this year. Most plants need at least an inch of water a week throughout the growing season and into fall. This is especially important for evergreens that may suffer winter burn from lack of water during the winter months. Conifers planted on the south or west side of homes, where they get a lot of sun and reflected heat and light, and conifers in windy, exposed areas are especially vulnerable. You can reduce or even avoid winter burn by making sure those evergreens are adequately watered before you hang up your hoses for winter.