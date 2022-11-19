Garden calendar | For the week of Nov. 20, 2022

Protect trees and shrubs from winter wildlife damage: It’s a good time now, before the ground freezes, to put protective fencing around trees and shrubs that often experience damage from deer, rabbit, vole or mouse feeding over winter.

Fruit trees, crab apples, burning bush, shrub hibiscus, low-growing junipers and arborvitaes are among the plants most commonly damaged, but almost any woody plant can be a target when food sources are scarce and snow is deep. Young trees are especially at risk since their bark is thinner and more attractive to hungry wildlife.

Here at the Dane County Extension Teaching Garden, we have had voles chew bark off the undersides of the branches on low-growing forsythia and junipers. One of the best materials to protect your plants is ¼-inch mesh-size or ½-inch mesh-size metal hardware cloth. The ¼-inch mesh-size hardware cloth is usually available in heights of 24 and 36 inches and can be purchased in rolls at home improvement and hardware stores. Also, the ½-inch mesh size is available in a taller 48-inch height size. Some hardware stores allow you to cut it to custom widths if you only need a small amount.

I prefer to use the 36-inch-tall or 48-inch-tall mesh in case the snow is deep, and it also offers the most protection against buck-rub deer damage on tree trunks. Chicken wire has holes large enough for voles and mice to slip through, so it is not as effective at preventing damage. Be sure to use gloves (preferably leather or thick rubber!) when handling the cut edges or hardware cloth as they are very sharp. You will need a pair of strong tin-snips to cut the wire. Safety goggles are not a bad idea either as the cut roll tends to snap back into a cylinder shape after being cut.

Splay the mesh out around the bottom of the trunk so it is flat to the ground. Use sod-staples (also called landscape stakes) that are U-shaped to pound through the holes in the mesh into the ground to prevent rodents from tunneling under the mesh. You can also mound a couple of inches of bark on top of the area where the wire and ground meet for extra protection, or add bricks or rocks to hold it down. The edges around the sides of the cylinder can be fastened together with thin rubber coated wire or short cable ties threaded through the mesh for easy removal in spring.

For some shrubs here at the Teaching Garden, we even screen over the top of the shrubs if deer have been an issue reaching over the top of the wire to munch on branches. Remove the cages in spring once March comes to an end and the grass is starting to green up.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator