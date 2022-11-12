Garden calendar | For the week of Nov. 13, 2022

Garden cleanup: Good garden sanitation can help prevent or at least mitigate disease problems in spring.

There are certain plants that are disease-prone, which should be cut to the ground every year. These include monarda, garden phlox, asters, herbaceous peonies and Rudbeckia. These plants often get powdery mildew or other fungal diseases.

In the vegetable garden, pretty much all the plants should be pulled up and disposed of, especially if they had any kind of foliar disease. Especially with tomatoes and cucurbits, you should be sure to clean up really well; don’t leave any fallen leaves.

If you had woody plants with foliar disease, such as apple scab or cedar apple rust on crabapples or powdery mildew on lilacs or leaf spot diseases of various types on dogwoods, be sure to rake those leaves up and dispose of them. Unless you are a really dedicated hot-composter, I would not put the plant remains in your compost pile, as the pathogens can remain.

If you had lawn rust, bag the clippings and put them out at the curb with other yard waste, or take to your local yard waste site.

Tool care: If you can make a little time to clean and sharpen your garden tools, perhaps over Thanksgiving weekend in between fall cleanup and putting up outdoor Christmas lights, they will be ready to serve you well again in spring.

To remove crusted-on dirt, use a wire brush (be gentle!) and medium-grit sandpaper if needed. If you have light accumulations of rust, a coarse grade of steel wool works well. Shovels, trowels, edgers and hoes can be sharpened using an 8-inch-long or 10-inch-long fine-toothed metal mill file. Sharpen at approximately a 30° angle. Keep in mind that mill files only cut on the forward stroke, so no pressure should be applied on the back stroke.

Pruning shears and loppers with bypass blades can be sharpened on the blade’s cutting edge using a whetstone.

When cleaning and sharpening are complete, spray tools with a light coat of WD-40 or silicon spray to keep them rust-free and protected over winter. Don’t store tools in the garage with the metal ends on the floor if the floor is often wet with melted snow (and salt!) from vehicles as this can cause rust.

UW-Madison Department of Extension has a fact sheet on this topic called “Maintaining Lawn and Garden Tools” that you can find at the Wisconsin Horticulture website https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/ by typing “tools” into the search box.