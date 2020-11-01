 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden calendar: For the week of Nov. 1, 2020
0 comments

Garden calendar: For the week of Nov. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Protect trees and shrubs from winter and wildlife damage: It’s a good time now, before the snow flies and the ground freezes, to put protective fencing around trees and shrubs that often experience damage from deer, rabbit, vole or mouse feeding over winter. Fruit trees, crab apples, burning bush shrubs, shrub hibiscus, low-growing junipers and arborvitaes are among the plants that are most commonly damaged.

Here at the Teaching Garden we have had voles chewing the bark off the bottom of the branches on low-growing forsythia and junipers. One of the best materials to protect your plants is ¼-inch mesh-size or ½-inch mesh-size metal hardware cloth. Chicken wire has holes large enough for voles and mice to slip through, so it is not as effective at preventing damage.

Be sure to use gloves (preferably leather or thick rubber!) when handling the cut edges as they are very sharp. You will need a pair of strong tin-snips to cut the wire. Safety goggles are not a bad idea either as the cut roll tends to snap back into a cylinder shape after being cut.

The ¼-inch mesh-size hardware cloth is usually available in heights of 24 inches and 36 inches and can be purchased in rolls that are a number of feet long, at most home improvement stores. Also, the ½-inch mesh size is available in a 48-inch height size. Some hardware stores allow you to cut it to custom widths if you only need a small amount.

I prefer to use the 36-inch-tall or 48-inch-tall mesh in case the snow is high; it also offers the most protection against buck-rub deer damage on tree trunks. Splay the mesh out around the bottom of the trunk so it is flat to the ground.

Use sod-staples (also called landscape stakes) that are U-shaped to pound through the holes in the mesh into the ground to prevent rodents from tunneling under the mesh. You can also mound a couple inches of bark on top of the area where the wire and ground meet for extra protection, or add a couple bricks or rocks to hold it down. The edges around the sides of the cylinder can be fastened together with thin rubber- coated wire or short cable ties threaded through the mesh for easy removal in spring.

For some shrubs here at the Teaching Garden at the Extension Dane County office we even screen over the top of the shrubs if deer have been an issue. Remove the cages in spring once March comes to an end and the grass is starting to green up.

Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

Send us your questions

Ask UW-Extension horticulture educator Lisa Johnson your questions about your yard, garden and plants. Send questions to features@madison.com.

0 comments

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best way to look for a house in another state
Home & Garden

The best way to look for a house in another state

  • Updated

Q: Can you give me any advice on how to make it easier to look for a house when you live in a different state? I live almost four hours from the location I want to live in and by the time I make the drive, the houses already have pending offers. I thought I might just drive there and wait a day for an interesting listing, but I do not want to waste my time if nothing comes up.

As a buyer, have your own inspector do a professional home inspection
Home & Garden

As a buyer, have your own inspector do a professional home inspection

  • Updated

Q: I’ve always been told that when buying a house, I should ask to see any building permits to make sure major changes made to the house were built to code. However, I am constantly being told by home sellers that they did work to the home themselves over time, so they didn’t need permits, even if I know this not to be true.

Install house numbers
Home & Garden

Install house numbers

  • Updated

You don’t appreciate the importance of house numbers until you’re driving around an unfamiliar neighborhood looking for an address. Large, clear readable numbers are the only clue to locate your destination. While the numerals add a design element to an entry their real value is to identify a house. While a delivery service uses a GPS to locate an address, house numbers confirm it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics