Garden calendar: For the week of Nov. 1, 2020

Protect trees and shrubs from winter and wildlife damage: It’s a good time now, before the snow flies and the ground freezes, to put protective fencing around trees and shrubs that often experience damage from deer, rabbit, vole or mouse feeding over winter. Fruit trees, crab apples, burning bush shrubs, shrub hibiscus, low-growing junipers and arborvitaes are among the plants that are most commonly damaged.

Here at the Teaching Garden we have had voles chewing the bark off the bottom of the branches on low-growing forsythia and junipers. One of the best materials to protect your plants is ¼-inch mesh-size or ½-inch mesh-size metal hardware cloth. Chicken wire has holes large enough for voles and mice to slip through, so it is not as effective at preventing damage.

Be sure to use gloves (preferably leather or thick rubber!) when handling the cut edges as they are very sharp. You will need a pair of strong tin-snips to cut the wire. Safety goggles are not a bad idea either as the cut roll tends to snap back into a cylinder shape after being cut.