Vegetables: Watch for yellow or white imported cabbageworm butterflies around your newly planted cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, mustard greens, kale, pak choi, Brussels sprouts, etc. If you see the butterflies, check upper and lower leaf surfaces of your plants for small, single greenish-white oblong eggs and squish any that you find. You may even find some tiny, green caterpillars at this point since some of the eggs may have hatched. Eggs of the diamondback moth and cabbage looper that also damage the plants look similar and should also be removed. Then, you can protect the plants with floating row cover once all eggs and caterpillars are removed. Lay the row cover over hoops or stakes to make a tent for the plants to grow under, tucking the edges under soil to seal out the butterfly/moth pests. Floating row cover also can be used to protect young plants from frost.
If you don’t want to use floating row cover, but still want to protect the plants, you can try an organic remedy, Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) products, if the product is labeled for caterpillar control in vegetables. It works best when caterpillars are small, and needs to be re-applied after rain and in general, every couple of weeks. However once the caterpillars get bigger, it is no longer very effective.
Landscape plants: We have been seeing some salt damage on evergreens near roadways and dieback on a variety of plants due to the cold winter. Salt can cause damage in two ways. Aerial spray occurs when it becomes airborne as cars go by and splatter the salty snow into the air. The spray then settles on branches where it burns and desiccates the tissue. Salt leaches into the soil profile during snow melt and spring rains, where it negatively affects the soil structure and burns small feeder roots. Unfortunately, once evergreen tissue is burned, it won’t recover in the burned area, though latent buds may grow new tissue to replace the old. However, if buds on the end of a pine branch are killed by salt, the branch can’t grow anymore. It only grows from the tips; there are no latent buds further back. Some woody plants have been slow to break bud this year. That is probably a function of winter damage due to the extremely cold air temperatures during the polar vortex. If the vascular system just under the bark that supplies water and carbohydrates for growth to the plant has been damaged, less water and nutrients are available. Sometimes they only have enough stored energy to bud out and shortly after sending out leaves, the branch dies. Sometimes the plants will recover, other times not. It is really hard to tell, so I usually advise folks to wait until mid-June before doing any major pruning. If you are not seeing much action at all, bend a twig or two to see if they are still supple. Suppleness indicates there may still be hope. Look at the buds – do they seem plump, or are they desiccated? Wrinkly, dehydrated bark is not a good sign — you may want to try a scratch test. Scratch the bark with a thumbnail to see if the tissue just underneath is green or brown. Green is good, brown is bad. If you see brown, unfortunately, there is likely to be some pruning in your near future. Be conservative though; remember you can always prune off more, but you can’t put it back.