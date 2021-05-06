Garden calendar | For the week of May 9, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day! Buying flowers to celebrate Mother’s Day is a popular and lovely tradition.

But keep in mind that in Madison area and most areas in Wisconsin that it is still too cold to put most annuals outside permanently for the year. You can certainly purchase them however, and move them outside for the day and inside at night.

Most annuals need temperatures of at least 55 degrees day and night so they aren’t damaged or stunted. It is fine to plant most perennials though, unless the temperature dips below 30 degrees. There are also some cold-tolerant annuals. These include diascia, pansies and Johnny-Jump-Ups (both Viola species), stock and petunias that have been acclimated to cold. Cold tolerant vegetables you can find at garden centers include spinach, kale, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. Thank your mom this weekend with flowers!

Vegetables: It is usually safe to put tomato and pepper plants out after May 15 around Madison but outlying rural areas such as Oregon, etc. may not be warm enough yet. Air temperatures should be no lower than 55 degrees, and soil temperatures in the 50s or higher. It is definitely possible to get a frost or freeze after May 15, so watch the weather carefully and be ready to cover sensitive plants if temperatures are predicted in the low 40s or lower.

Master Gardener Plant Sale: On May 23, the annual master gardener volunteer plant sale will be held at the Extension Dane County office (5201 Fen Oak Drive on the East Side of Madison). The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are only selling perennials and some shrubs this year. Cash or check only. Adults only, and you will need to wear a mask. Proceeds support the Teaching Garden surrounding the. Arrive promptly for the best selection. Visit dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/teaching-garden/ to learn more about the garden, and the sale.

Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator