 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden calendar | For the week of May 9, 2021
0 comments

Garden calendar | For the week of May 9, 2021

  • 0

Happy Mother’s Day! Buying flowers to celebrate Mother’s Day is a popular and lovely tradition.

But keep in mind that in Madison area and most areas in Wisconsin that it is still too cold to put most annuals outside permanently for the year. You can certainly purchase them however, and move them outside for the day and inside at night.

Most annuals need temperatures of at least 55 degrees day and night so they aren’t damaged or stunted. It is fine to plant most perennials though, unless the temperature dips below 30 degrees. There are also some cold-tolerant annuals. These include diascia, pansies and Johnny-Jump-Ups (both Viola species), stock and petunias that have been acclimated to cold. Cold tolerant vegetables you can find at garden centers include spinach, kale, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. Thank your mom this weekend with flowers!

Vegetables: It is usually safe to put tomato and pepper plants out after May 15 around Madison but outlying rural areas such as Oregon, etc. may not be warm enough yet. Air temperatures should be no lower than 55 degrees, and soil temperatures in the 50s or higher. It is definitely possible to get a frost or freeze after May 15, so watch the weather carefully and be ready to cover sensitive plants if temperatures are predicted in the low 40s or lower.

Master Gardener Plant Sale: On May 23, the annual master gardener volunteer plant sale will be held at the Extension Dane County office (5201 Fen Oak Drive on the East Side of Madison). The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are only selling perennials and some shrubs this year. Cash or check only. Adults only, and you will need to wear a mask. Proceeds support the Teaching Garden surrounding the. Arrive promptly for the best selection. Visit dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/teaching-garden/ to learn more about the garden, and the sale.

Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

Send us your questions

Ask UW-Extension horticulture educator Lisa Johnson your questions about your yard, garden and plants. Send questions to features@madison.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How good habits can be bad for you

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Rot in treated lumber — yes, it happens
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Rot in treated lumber — yes, it happens

Q: Tim, my neighbor discovered that many of his outdoor deck floor joists are rotting. The rot is along the top where the decking attaches to them. It’s treated lumber rated for outdoor exposure. How can this be possible? I thought treated lumber was rot-proof and would last for a lifetime. What’s going on and are there ways to prevent treated lumber from rotting in the event something’s wrong? —Andy D., Lexington, Ky.

The top reasons mortgage loans are denied
Real Estate

The top reasons mortgage loans are denied

Despite high demand in both home purchases and mortgage refinancing, many lenders have tightened up their borrowing standards due to the economic uncertainty of the pandemic, and hopeful loan applicants may find it hard to get approved.

Resident questions inquiry from assessor’s office
Home & Garden

Resident questions inquiry from assessor’s office

Q: I have a question about a letter I received from my county assessor’s office. I live in Maricopa County, Arizona. The form asks how many people live in our home and what we’re doing with the home. The form also states that if we don’t respond, they will fine us.

Are real estate attorneys necessary in residential closings?
Home & Garden

Are real estate attorneys necessary in residential closings?

Q: I read your article on using real estate attorneys in residential closings. What a bunch of drivel. I have handled tens of thousands, if not over 200,000 closings, settlements and escrows in all 50 states since 1996 and have found the greatest costs are always in states where we had to use attorneys.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics