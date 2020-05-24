Garden calendar: For the week of May 24

Cucurbits such as melons, winter and summer squash, cucumbers and okra can be planted safely after the first week in June. Soil temperatures around 80°F are actually optimal for germination of these crops, so planting earlier when the soil is too cold does not help you get ahead. Often the crops will fail to germinate or become stunted.

Watch for the spotted and the striped cucumber beetle on cucurbits. Both beetles are yellowish-green and small— about one-quarter inch long. As you might guess, the striped beetle has stripes and the spotted one has spots. The striped species tends to be the one that causes the most damage in Wisconsin. They are important because both can transmit bacterial wilt, a lethal disease of cucurbits when they feed on melons and cucumbers. They also feed on squash and pumpkins, but don’t transmit the disease to these crops. If populations are high enough, chemical control may be needed. You can use floating row cover to protect the crops early in their development before they start to bloom. Once they bloom, of course, you need to remove the cover so the pollinators can do their work. For more information on the cucumber beetles, visit https://learningstore.uwex.edu/ and enter “cucumber beetles” in the search box.