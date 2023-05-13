Happy Mother’s Day! Buying flowers for mothers to celebrate Mother’s Day is a popular and lovely tradition. But keep in mind that in the Madison area and most areas in Wisconsin it is still too cold to put most annuals outside permanently for the year. You can certainly purchase them however, if you commit to moving them outside for the day and inside at night.

Most annuals need temperatures of at least 50°F day and night or they may become damaged or stunted. It is fine to plant most perennials, though you may want to cover them if they are well leafed out and the temperature is forecast to drop below 30°F. There are also some cold-tolerant annuals which can tolerate temperatures in the low 30s and even a light frost. These include diascia, pansies, petunias, nemisia and Johnny-Jump-Ups (both pansies and Johnny-Jump-Ups are Viola species), and stock. Petunias that have been acclimated to cold by the vendor can also be cold tolerant.