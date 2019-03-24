Pruning woody plants: Red-twig dogwood and shrub willows are prone to canker diseases that infect the branches, causing discolored sunken areas in the bark. By pruning these plants on an annual basis using the thinning method, you can help keep them healthy.

The thinning method is a pruning technique whereby you remove about 30 percent of the biggest, oldest stems right at ground level, then lightly prune to shape the remaining stems. The method removes older growth that is less vigorous and more susceptible to disease, and encourages younger, more vigorous growth that is more disease-resistant. It also decreases humidity by thinning out the old growth, which can help discourage foliar fungal diseases that thrive in humid environments.

Double-flowering almond and purple-leaf sandcherry are susceptible to a disease called fire blight, which is a lethal bacterial disease that often strikes fruit trees as well. It also causes cankers, but the bacteria overwinter in the cankers and ooze out in a sticky sap in spring. Be careful when pruning these shrubs as well as willows and dogwoods with cankers as any of these diseases can be transmitted on pruning shears and moved from plant to plant. For pruning diseased material, we recommend disinfecting your shears with rubbing alcohol after each cut.

Summer-flowering shrubs such as spirea, potentilla, hibiscus, panicle hydrangeas and smooth hydrangeas (NOT big-leaf hydrangeas, which are the pink and blue-flowered varieties with rounded flower heads), Japanese kerria, and Caryopteris can be pruned now while still dormant without losing any flowers — those will be produced on new growth later in the season. Spring-flowering shrubs should not be pruned this time of year unless you don’t mind losing flowers.

See the UW-Extension fact sheet on “How to Properly Prune Deciduous Shrubs” at https://pddc.wisc.edu/ for more information on how and when to prune various species.