Pruning woody plants: Dormant pruning season is rapidly coming to a close. Once buds start to green and swell, which begins the leaf expansion phase of growth, you should stop pruning. Some spring flowering shrubs can be pruned right after they finish blooming, provided that leaf expansion to the leaves’ full size is complete. Once temperatures start to hit 50°F, you should no longer prune elms or oaks regardless of whether you see bud swelling. This is due to the beetles that carry Dutch Elm Disease and Oak Wilt becoming active at that temperature. They are drawn to fresh pruning wounds, so it is an unacceptable risk to continue pruning after that time.

Red-twig dogwood and shrub willows are prone to fungal canker diseases that infect the branches, causing discolored sunken areas in the bark. Prune at least 6 to 8 inches below visible symptoms and disinfect your shears with rubbing alcohol between cuts to avoid transferring the disease to other branches. By pruning these plants on an annual basis using the thinning method, you can help keep them healthy; younger, more vigorous growth is more disease-resistant.

The thinning method is a pruning technique whereby you remove about 30% of the biggest, oldest stems right at ground level, then lightly prune to shape the remaining stems. It decreases humidity by thinning out the old branch growth, which is more susceptible to disease. It can also help reduce foliar fungal diseases like powdery mildew, which thrive in humid environments. Double-flowering almond and purple-leaf sandcherry are susceptible to a canker disease called fire blight, which is a lethal bacterial disease that often strikes fruit trees as well. Bacteria overwinter in the branch cankers and ooze out in a sticky sap in spring. For any canker-diseased branches, prune at least 6 to 8 inches below visible symptoms and disinfect your shears with rubbing alcohol between cuts (and between plants) to avoid transferring the disease to other branches and plants.

Summer-flowering shrubs such as spirea, potentilla, hibiscus, panicle hydrangeas (tear-drop shaped flower panicles that are white or pink and white) and smooth hydrangeas that have large rounded white flower clusters, Japanese kerria, and Caryopteris can be pruned now while still dormant without losing any flowers — those will be produced on new growth later in the season. Spring-flowering shrubs like lilacs should not be pruned this time of year unless you don’t mind losing flowers. See the UW-Extension factsheet on “How to Properly Prune Deciduous Shrubs” at the Wisconsin horticulture website https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information on how and when to prune various species.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator