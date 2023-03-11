Seed starting: If you are growing seedlings under grow-lights, the tops of the seedlings should be about 1 inch from the fluorescent tubes. Don’t allow the seedlings to grow into the lights as the leaves may burn. Lights should be on for about 16 hours a day. If you are growing spinach or lettuce under lights, however, don’t give them more than 11 hours of light because they will be stimulated to “bolt” (flower), because that much light simulates the long days of summer, when bolting usually happens. When spinach and lettuce bolt, they become tough and bitter-tasting. They can bolt when only 2 to 3 inches tall if they get too much light!

Monitor your seedlings carefully as they sprout to make sure they don’t dry out. Conversely, also make sure they are not sitting in water, as this is a great environment for damping-off diseases such as pythium or phytophthora to develop. Damping-off symptoms include the seedling stem withering at the base so the seedling falls over and dies due to the rotted roots below.

Start fertilizing your seedlings with a dilute water-soluble fertilizer about every other week once they get to be about 1 inch in height. The roots should be established enough by then to be able to take up the fertilizer well. You could also use an organic fertilizer, but since they are usually less concentrated, you might need to use it more often. Check the package to see what is recommended for use on seedlings.

When it gets close to the time you can plant outside (whenever your last frost date is for your area), start to acclimate the plants by putting them outside for a while each day, starting in a semi-shaded place and gradually moving them to more sun. This process, called “hardening off” should take seven to 10 days at a minimum.

Annual tree and shrub pruning workshop: I will be holding my annual pruning workshop at the Dane County Extension Office on Madison’s East Side on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a cap of 20 participants. We will start indoors with a lecture on pruning trees and shrubs. This will be followed by a hands-on outdoor session in the Dane County Extension Teaching Garden, where you have an opportunity to practice your skills with guidance from pruning experts. Bring shears or loppers if possible (we will have a limited number of tools onsite) and wear appropriate clothing for outdoor work. The session cost is $12. Registration is required; visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/ to register; just type “shrub” into the search box. We look forward to seeing you there!

