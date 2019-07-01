Fruit: When June-bearing strawberries are done bearing, you can fertilize them—fertilizing before bearing can cause them to produce leaves at the expense of fruits. Side-dress with ½ lb (1 ½ cups) of urea or 1 lb (2 cups) of ammonium nitrate per 100 feet of row. If you have less than 100 feet, adjust the amount accordingly (i.e. 50 feet would only need ¼ lb (¾cup) of urea). Fertilizer should be spread on both sides of plants in rows at least 3” away from the crowns.
Ever-bearing and day-neutral strawberries have different fertilizer needs as they are expending more energy producing fruit over the whole season. They should be fertilized with 1-2 lbs (2-4 cups) of ammonium nitrate per 100 feet of row each month they are flowering or fruiting, so potentially once a month in June, July and August.
Make sure the fertilizer is not applied directly to foliage. It should be applied in a thin band or ring around the plant about three inches from the leaves. For more information, check out the publication “Growing Strawberries in Wisconsin” at http://learningstore.uwex.edu/. Type “strawberries” in the search box. Scroll down to the box marked “view the pdf” when the publication comes up to view and/or print it.
Vegetables: Squash vine borer adults have begun emerging and laying eggs on the base of cucumber, melon, summer squash and winter squash plants. The adults are red and green-colored day-flying moths that are about an inch in length. You can wrap the base of your vines with aluminum foil to a length of about 12” to prevent the moths from laying eggs, or watch for the brown, button-like tiny eggs to appear singly under the leaves and squish them before larvae hatch and begin boring into the vines. For more information about the squash vine borer visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and click on “factsheets.”